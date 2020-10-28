By Neil Moss October 28, 2020
Four MPs who sat together on the NDP benches during the 42nd Parliament will take a spot on the governing side of the B.C. legislative assembly after their party’s landslide win in the Oct. 24 provincial election.
Neil Moss
Neil Moss is a reporter at The Hill Times covering federal politics, foreign policy, and defence.
Follow him on Twitter @neilrmoss or email him at nmoss@hilltimes.com
