Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Feature

A quartet of former NDP MPs win seats in B.C. election

Plus, former Tory Senator David Braley dies at 79, and the case of a middle finger and a missing shirt.
Former NDP MPs Fin Donnelly, left, Sheila Malcolmson, Murray Rankin, and Nathan Cullen will be caucus colleagues once again after they won their ridings in the Oct. 24 B.C. election. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade and file photograph
By Neil Moss      October 28, 2020

Four MPs who sat together on the NDP benches during the 42nd Parliament will take a spot on the governing side of the B.C. legislative assembly after their party’s landslide win in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Neil Moss

Neil Moss is a reporter at The Hill Times covering federal politics, foreign policy, and defence. 
Follow him on Twitter @ or email him at nmoss@hilltimes.com

More News

The opioid crisis: let’s learn from the success of cannabis legalization

Opinion|By David Merner, Tim Lowan

The 1995 Quebec referendum: recalling a ‘near-death’ experience

Opinion|By Andrew Caddell

Questions that need answers: research needs to keep pace with escalating cannabis issues

Opinion|By Ruth Ross

The Canadian airline industry deserves to be supported now

Opinion|By Michel Kelly-Gagnon
Trending Stories

Staffing moves in Families Minister Hussen’s team include two new advisers

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert

Norwegion envoy returns to bilateral work after ‘360 degree’ view

Feature|By Samantha Wright Allen

Innovation Minister Bains adds new senior adviser, executive assistant

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert

‘Do you wanna double check that, please?’: high-stakes House shenanigans came with much-needed moments laughs, as MPs staved off #elxn44 (for now)

Feature|By Palak Mangat
Hill Life & People

‘Do you wanna double check that, please?’: high-stakes House shenanigans came with much-needed moments laughs, as MPs staved off #elxn44 (for now)

Feature|By Palak Mangat

Ailish Campbell named Canada’s next EU ambassador, becoming first woman in role

Feature|By Neil Moss

Hall exits PMO for director role with Labour Minister Tassi

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert

Diplomacy disrupted: envoys adapt their work amid the COVID crisis

Feature|By Samantha Wright Allen
Politics This Morning

Politics This Morning: Byelection results should give Liberals ‘pause’ after strong showing from Greens, Conservatives, say experts

By Beatrice Paez
The Hot Room Podcast

NDP MP Jenny Kwan on what Canada could do to help the people of Hong Kong

PODCASTS|By The Hill Times Staff
The Corona Virus Outbreak

The Canadian airline industry deserves to be supported now

Opinion|By Michel Kelly-Gagnon
OPINION

Meanwhile, back in the pharma wars

Opinion|By Les Whittington

Whether it’s Trump or Biden, Canada has to be ready to get to work

Opinion|By Colin Robertson

The N-word is hate speech, not free speech

Opinion|By Erica Ifill

The 1995 Quebec referendum: recalling a ‘near-death’ experience

Opinion|By Andrew Caddell
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions