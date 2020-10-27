Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Byelection results should give Liberals ‘pause,’ after strong showing from Greens, Conservatives, say experts

By Beatrice Paez      October 27, 2020

'While the Liberal fortress held... based on these results, I’m not certain an early election would produce a majority government,' says professor Tracey Raney.

Liberal MPs-elect Marci Ien and Ya'ara Saks will be heading to Ottawa. Their election marks the first time in history that Canada will have 100 female MPs, or represent 30 per cent of the House. Photographs courtesy of Marci Ien and Ya'ara Saks
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

The unexpectedly tight byelection races in the Liberals’ traditional strongholds may give them pause in their apparent bid to trigger an election call, says one Conservative strategist and political expert, suggesting support for the government has softened, in part, over the political manoeuvring in Parliament. 

The Liberals shed significant support in the Toronto-area ridings of York Centre and Toronto Centre, districts they previously captured with more than 50 per cent of the vote a year ago. Green Party Leader Annamie Paul peeled away some support from the Liberals at the expense of the NDP in Toronto Centre, where she turned in a strong performance, capturing 32 per cent of the vote to broadcaster-turned-Liberal candidate Marci Ien’s 42 per cent. 

Despite the Greens’ loss, Ms. Paul said in an interview with The Hill Times the results are encouraging for the party, especially since she had turned her attention to the race just three weeks before the vote, fresh from her leadership victory.

“This was a chance for us to gauge the temperature of other parties, on how people are feeling at this moment, and what they’re looking for,” said Ms. Paul. “Given that we bolted ahead of the NDP, given that we gained about 25 per cent over the last election … and given that we did all of that in about three weeks, it’s clear there was a very strong appetite for change.”

Ms. Ien will be heading to Ottawa with fellow Liberal Ya’ara Saks, an Israeli-Canadian small business owner, who also runs a mental health charity. Their elections mark the first time in history that Canada will have 100 female MPs. Ms. Ien will be the only Black woman to serve alongside the other 99. 

The race between Ms. Saks and the Conservatives’ Julius Tiangson, a businessman, in York Centre was a dead heat throughout the night, with each alternating in taking the lead. But Ms. Saks ultimately came away with a 3.9-percentage-point advantage. In 2019, the Liberals handily won that riding with 50.3 per cent of the vote and a lead of 13.7 percentage points over the Conservatives. The byelection also drew People’s Party Leader Maxime “Max”—as it was spelled on the ballot—Bernier, who garnered 3.6 per cent. 

The Liberal seats opened up after the resignations of ex-finance minister Bill Morneau and Michael Levitt. Mr. Morneau resigned in mid-August amid the fallout over the WE Charity controversy and is pursuing the top job at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, while Mr. Levitt left as of Sept. 1 to lead a Jewish advocacy organization. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) remarked on the election of the two women, saying “we’re steadily moving towards a gender-equal Parliament.” He sidestepped a question about what the erosion of support means for his party, only noting that the turnout of tens of thousands of voters demonstrates the strength of Canada’s democratic institutions. 

Andrew Brander, Conservative strategist with Crestview Strategy, said the parliamentary showdown over the Liberals’ decision to designate a Conservative motion on setting up a new “anti-corruption” committee as a confidence matter may have played a role in loosening the Liberals’ grip on York Centre.

“I think there’s a bit of COVID fatigue going on; people are getting to the point where they’re looking at political opportunism that’s started to ramp up a bit more,” he said. “We see more and more elections being called and happening; people are really wanting more politicians to focus on governing and the issues of the day.” 

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul says she hopes Election Canada’s proposed changes to the election law will be adopted before the next general election. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The defeat of the motion to strike a committee to probe the WE Charity controversy averted the possibility of an early election, for now. The Liberals had repeatedly insisted they were not in favour of an election, but opposition parties dismissed those assertions. 

Mr. Brander said the byelection results are likely dampening the Liberals’ enthusiasm for an election now, saying they can’t afford to lose two or three seats in the Toronto area in their bid back to a majority, given their drop in support in Quebec, where they’ve had just a small lead over the Bloc and “weak showing” out West. 

He added that the two ridings reflect a vast diversity of constituents the Liberals seek to appeal to, making it hard to brush aside the results as mere one-offs. Both are home to immigrant communities, but Toronto Centre has more of a contingent of wealthier, older, and white-collar professionals than York Centre, which tends to be more middle class.

“The GTA is absolutely critical to the Liberals in their path back to a majority,” said Mr. Brander. “If they were even to concede two or three seats in Toronto proper, there’s no ability for them to get there.” 

Tracey Raney, associate professor of politics at Ryerson University, agreed. 

“While the Liberal fortress held last night, based on these results, I’m not certain an early election would produce a majority government,” she said on Oct. 27. “It might give them pause for going to the polls sooner rather than later.”

Prof. Raney added that could also have consequences for the dynamics in the minority Parliament. “We could see that the government will be slightly less inclined to designate opposition motions as confidence votes,” she said. “It will give them pause that this is a strategy they should move forward with.” 

Green Party to turn sights on leader’s next race in general election 

Ms. Paul said the volatility of this Parliament means her next priority is to hold a debrief with her party on the results and to figure out where she might run in the general election. Pollster Nik Nanos previously told The Hill Times the Greens’ best shot at securing a seat for their leader is to hone in on Green-held provincial ridings across the country, including in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

Asked if she has narrowed her options, she said her team was “singularly focused on winning the byelection.”

“We haven’t had any conversations with anyone about that,” she added.

Ms. Paul said she hopes that the proposed tweaks to election rules from Elections Canada in response to the pandemic are adopted by the time the election is called. She had appealed to Mr. Trudeau to reschedule the byelections over concerns that they would undermine efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, but was rebuffed. He argued that the situation could worsen in the months ahead.

The proposed temporary rules would move election day to the weekend, extending polling by a day. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has also advised that, if an election were to be held under the shadow of the pandemic, the government opt for the “longest possible election period.” The House Affairs Committee is in the midst of considering those changes.

The weekend before the vote, Ontario crossed the thousand-mark threshold in new infections. In the lead-up to the byelections, Toronto’s chief medical officer had been advising residents to only leave home for essentials and to limit contact beyond one’s household.

“It was disappointing not to see those changes put in place before these byelections, particularly as the CEO has said they can be done in four months or less. I want to see us having exited the second wave of the pandemic before there’s any talk of having a general election,” she said. “If we really want it to be truly fair and democratic, then we have to make sure that conditions exist for people to get to know their candidates and their parties and make an informed choice.” 

The Hill Times

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Liberals fend off challenges in pair of byelections, but shed support in Grit stronghold in process

News 12:56 PM ET

Government adds $79-billion to expected spending, pushing annual total to $476-billion, and counting

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government has asked Parliament to approve $21-billion in new spending through the latest supplementary estimates. It says $15-billion of the total is to fight the pandemic.

MPs pass Conservative motion to initiate expansive committee study on feds’ pandemic response, despite Liberals’ objections

News|By Palak Mangat
A number of Liberals abstained from voting on an amendment that extended the government's timeline for disclosing documents sought under the motion.

‘It’s going to be a long time’: tens of thousands of federal public servants still working from home, eight months into pandemic and no end in sight

News|By Mike Lapointe and Kate Malloy
Treasury Board provided 'evergreen guidance' to deputy heads of departments in the spring, which included consideration of a possible resurgence in positive cases and the re-tightening of restrictions.

RCMP neck-hold review ‘ongoing’ four months after Lucki’s promise

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
RCMP headquarters began tracking the use of the 'carotid control hold' by its officers nationwide in September. It has been used once since then, says a spokesperson.

Feds inch closer to Phoenix replacement as Heritage Canada tapped for exploratory phase of Next Generation HR and pay system

News|By Mike Lapointe
Heritage was selected as the department for this project because it includes a good representation of the kinds of complexities that an HR and pay system is going to have to grapple with, according to Minister Murray.

Trudeau’s precedent-setting move on test of confidence ‘takes away’ from feds’ work responding to pandemic, say politicos

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
Last week's high-stakes political drama drew more attention to the 'repeated ethics scandals' of the Liberals, says Najib Jutt, a political strategist with Edmonton-based Statecraft Partners.

Trudeau’s precedent-setting move on test of confidence suggests he’s willing ‘to take things to the brink’ of a snap election, say politicos

News
'The government has, for now, established that it’s willing to take things to the brink, if it has to, and it’s not afraid of an election,' says Queen's University professor Kathy Brock.

Liberal MP Lamoureux continues prolific speaking record, raising opposition ire

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘I’m living the dream,’ says Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux of his regular House of Commons presence. With more than 550 House interventions so far this Parliament, he’s second only to the Speaker.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions