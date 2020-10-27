Byelection results should give Liberals ‘pause,’ after strong showing from Greens, Conservatives, say experts

The unexpectedly tight byelection races in the Liberals’ traditional strongholds may give them pause in their apparent bid to trigger an election call, says one Conservative strategist and political expert, suggesting support for the government has softened, in part, over the political manoeuvring in Parliament.

The Liberals shed significant support in the Toronto-area ridings of York Centre and Toronto Centre, districts they previously captured with more than 50 per cent of the vote a year ago. Green Party Leader Annamie Paul peeled away some support from the Liberals at the expense of the NDP in Toronto Centre, where she turned in a strong performance, capturing 32 per cent of the vote to broadcaster-turned-Liberal candidate Marci Ien’s 42 per cent.

Despite the Greens’ loss, Ms. Paul said in an interview with The Hill Times the results are encouraging for the party, especially since she had turned her attention to the race just three weeks before the vote, fresh from her leadership victory.

“This was a chance for us to gauge the temperature of other parties, on how people are feeling at this moment, and what they’re looking for,” said Ms. Paul. “Given that we bolted ahead of the NDP, given that we gained about 25 per cent over the last election … and given that we did all of that in about three weeks, it’s clear there was a very strong appetite for change.”

Ms. Ien will be heading to Ottawa with fellow Liberal Ya’ara Saks, an Israeli-Canadian small business owner, who also runs a mental health charity. Their elections mark the first time in history that Canada will have 100 female MPs. Ms. Ien will be the only Black woman to serve alongside the other 99.

The race between Ms. Saks and the Conservatives’ Julius Tiangson, a businessman, in York Centre was a dead heat throughout the night, with each alternating in taking the lead. But Ms. Saks ultimately came away with a 3.9-percentage-point advantage. In 2019, the Liberals handily won that riding with 50.3 per cent of the vote and a lead of 13.7 percentage points over the Conservatives. The byelection also drew People’s Party Leader Maxime “Max”—as it was spelled on the ballot—Bernier, who garnered 3.6 per cent.

The Liberal seats opened up after the resignations of ex-finance minister Bill Morneau and Michael Levitt. Mr. Morneau resigned in mid-August amid the fallout over the WE Charity controversy and is pursuing the top job at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, while Mr. Levitt left as of Sept. 1 to lead a Jewish advocacy organization.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) remarked on the election of the two women, saying “we’re steadily moving towards a gender-equal Parliament.” He sidestepped a question about what the erosion of support means for his party, only noting that the turnout of tens of thousands of voters demonstrates the strength of Canada’s democratic institutions.

Andrew Brander, Conservative strategist with Crestview Strategy, said the parliamentary showdown over the Liberals’ decision to designate a Conservative motion on setting up a new “anti-corruption” committee as a confidence matter may have played a role in loosening the Liberals’ grip on York Centre.

“I think there’s a bit of COVID fatigue going on; people are getting to the point where they’re looking at political opportunism that’s started to ramp up a bit more,” he said. “We see more and more elections being called and happening; people are really wanting more politicians to focus on governing and the issues of the day.”

The defeat of the motion to strike a committee to probe the WE Charity controversy averted the possibility of an early election, for now. The Liberals had repeatedly insisted they were not in favour of an election, but opposition parties dismissed those assertions.

Mr. Brander said the byelection results are likely dampening the Liberals’ enthusiasm for an election now, saying they can’t afford to lose two or three seats in the Toronto area in their bid back to a majority, given their drop in support in Quebec, where they’ve had just a small lead over the Bloc and “weak showing” out West.

He added that the two ridings reflect a vast diversity of constituents the Liberals seek to appeal to, making it hard to brush aside the results as mere one-offs. Both are home to immigrant communities, but Toronto Centre has more of a contingent of wealthier, older, and white-collar professionals than York Centre, which tends to be more middle class.

“The GTA is absolutely critical to the Liberals in their path back to a majority,” said Mr. Brander. “If they were even to concede two or three seats in Toronto proper, there’s no ability for them to get there.”

Tracey Raney, associate professor of politics at Ryerson University, agreed.

“While the Liberal fortress held last night, based on these results, I’m not certain an early election would produce a majority government,” she said on Oct. 27. “It might give them pause for going to the polls sooner rather than later.”

Prof. Raney added that could also have consequences for the dynamics in the minority Parliament. “We could see that the government will be slightly less inclined to designate opposition motions as confidence votes,” she said. “It will give them pause that this is a strategy they should move forward with.”

Green Party to turn sights on leader’s next race in general election

Ms. Paul said the volatility of this Parliament means her next priority is to hold a debrief with her party on the results and to figure out where she might run in the general election. Pollster Nik Nanos previously told The Hill Times the Greens’ best shot at securing a seat for their leader is to hone in on Green-held provincial ridings across the country, including in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

Asked if she has narrowed her options, she said her team was “singularly focused on winning the byelection.”

“We haven’t had any conversations with anyone about that,” she added.

Ms. Paul said she hopes that the proposed tweaks to election rules from Elections Canada in response to the pandemic are adopted by the time the election is called. She had appealed to Mr. Trudeau to reschedule the byelections over concerns that they would undermine efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, but was rebuffed. He argued that the situation could worsen in the months ahead.

The proposed temporary rules would move election day to the weekend, extending polling by a day. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has also advised that, if an election were to be held under the shadow of the pandemic, the government opt for the “longest possible election period.” The House Affairs Committee is in the midst of considering those changes.

The weekend before the vote, Ontario crossed the thousand-mark threshold in new infections. In the lead-up to the byelections, Toronto’s chief medical officer had been advising residents to only leave home for essentials and to limit contact beyond one’s household.

“It was disappointing not to see those changes put in place before these byelections, particularly as the CEO has said they can be done in four months or less. I want to see us having exited the second wave of the pandemic before there’s any talk of having a general election,” she said. “If we really want it to be truly fair and democratic, then we have to make sure that conditions exist for people to get to know their candidates and their parties and make an informed choice.”

The Hill Times