We can’t ‘build back better’ with Trans Mountain, says letter writer

The pandemic has revealed the dire state of long-term care in Canada. The vast majority of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada are connected to private long-term care facilities that treat elder care as a form of profit, not a public good. As we enter the second wave of COVID-19, it’s clear that our priority should be to bring long-term care under the Canada Health Act, and bring all for-profit long-term care homes under public control. None of that can be done without the help of the federal government.