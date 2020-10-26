‘It’s going to be a long time’: tens of thousands of federal public servants still working from home, eight months into pandemic and no end in sight

As tens of thousands of federal public servants across the country continue to work remotely, the government is keeping a close eye on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country as department-by-department plans are made for employees to return to their physical worksites. But as public health authorities continue to signal that physical distancing requirements must remain in place, many public servants will continue to work remotely “for the foreseeable future,” according to Bianca Healy, a spokesperson for the Treasury Board Secretariat.

The Treasury Board Secretariat provided “evergreen guidance” to deputy heads of departments in the spring, which included consideration for a possible resurgence in positive cases and the re-tightening of restrictions in provinces, territories, and cities.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic presents ongoing challenges for Canadians and for all of us in the public service, we have been moving collectively and successfully towards managing COVID-19 as part of our ongoing operations and the continued delivery of key programs and services to Canadians,” according to Ms. Healy.

As of March 2019, there were just under 288,000 employees in the federal public service, a figure which has grown steadily every year from just over 257,000 employees in March 2015.

The largest average share of federal public service employees—42 per cent, or just more than 121,000 people—worked in the National Capital Region covering Ottawa and Gatineau between March 2015 to March 2019. Crown-owned or leased office space in the National Capital Region represents the government’s largest property holding, at 54 per cent of the national office space inventory.

Treasury Board provided The Hill Times with a rundown of the back-to-workplace status of many federal government departments, including the approximate 3,400 employees at Veterans Affairs who have been equipped to work remotely, employees at Infrastructure Canada who, if interested in voluntarily returning, are permitted to return to the worksite, and Parks Canada which “continues to maximize remote work for its employees where possible.”

For frontline organizations like the Canada Border Service Agency, a large portion of its workforce continues to report to their worksite, with critical staff who started to return to the workplace in September in selected locations.

“The CBSA is also studying the feasibility of further remote work for those employees whose job functions lend themselves to telework where it is practical and effective,” according to Ms. Healy.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also has critical employees on the frontline and in laboratories across the country who continue to report to their workplaces, according to Ms. Healy, as well as many employees whose job functions and activities lend themselves to remote work arrangements.

For Canada’s largest federal department, the Canada Revenue Agency, more than 38,000 employees are working remotely, with 72 of 102 buildings open nationwide to support approximately 3,700 employees working on-site as of Oct. 14.

At the Department of National Defence, approximately 48 per cent of the civilian workforce is working remotely as of Oct. 11, with 40 per cent working at DND facilities across the country.

“We are monitoring the resurgence of cases in multiple areas across the country, and are reviewing our business continuity plans to address the constraints of a COVID-19 environment in its current context,” according to Ms. Healy. “Given the fluctuating circumstances, we remain flexible and currently have no fixed dates for return to work.”

Department of Justice introduced ‘Office Entry App’

More than half of the Department of Justice’s approximately 5,000 employees are located in the National Capital Region, with most employees working from home the majority of the time.

The department introduced an Office Entry App at the beginning of June, which was developed by the department’s business analytics centre to allow employees to request access to Justice worksite and help managers to monitor and review employee requests.

The app allows employees to submit office entry requests for a specific floor, date and time for their manager’s approval, as well as to view occupancy levels before requesting and approving entry requests to plan visits safely, according to Ms. Healy. The tool does not collect personal information.

Almost all of Transport Canada’s 6,400 employees—3,808 of which are located in the National Capital Region—are working from home using the department’s new digital tools and systems developed over the past two years.

Phase two of the department’s return to worksites plan started on Sept. 21, with building occupancy capped at 30 per cent.

“Actual occupancy rates are much lower, at around 10 per cent,” according to Ms. Healy. “Across the country, approximately 400 to 500 staff are accessing Transport Canada worksites each day. Most of those returning during phase two are doing so on a part-time basis, continuing to work from home part-time.”

One Transport Canada civil servant, who declined to be identified for this story, works in the Place de Ville Tower C in downtown Ottawa and said she returned to work in September. Normally, there’s an estimated 3,300 Transport Canada public servants who work in the building, but she said as of the end of September, an estimated 533 employees were working in Tower C.

“Transport Canada hasn’t been giving any details about long-term plans for the return to work, but the general idea is that it’s going to be a long time,” said the Transport Canada public servant. “Employees who are working from home were given up to $500 to buy a proper desk and office chair for their home so they are better equipped, and the general consensus among employees is to get comfortable because it’s going to be at least a year. Anybody who is working from home has now signed tele-work agreements to make the situation official.”

The employee also said that remote work has been a lot more successful than everyone was originally expecting and employees have been more concerned with making sure they have a place to work at home than when they can come back to the office.

“This is pretty clear, given that up to 30 per cent of employees were allowed to return but only 15 per cent chose to do so,” said the Transport Canada public servant.

She said Transport Canada has been focusing both on making sure employees can work remotely from home and supporting those employees working in the office.

“The general consensus is that TC is pretty lucky and was well prepared to move to remote work before the shutdown and so the transition was relatively smooth,” said the Transport Canada public servant.

Finance Canada’s building has not been physically closed, and is accessible for those employees who are authorized to do work there that can’t be done remotely, but the department has put an emphasis on remote work during the pandemic.

At Treasury Board, the majority of employees are expected to continue to work remotely, or in a mix of remote and on-site work for the foreseeable future.

At Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Indigenous Services Canada’s headquarters in Gatineau, the first phase of reintegration started mid-September. The departments aimed for 15 per cent of employees to return to their worksites, especially those providing critical services.

“This plan has been slightly adjusted since the number of COVID-19 cases started to increase locally, and employees whose presence was not critically required on site continued working remotely,” according to Ms. Healy.

One Indigenous Services Canada public servant, who’s been working remotely from home in Ottawa since March, said he doesn’t expect to be returning to the office anytime soon.

“What I can say is there does not seem to be a clearly stated return-to-the-office plan that is in effect. I’ve heard talk of as little as 10 per cent of staff returning for the first phase, but it’s easily all conjecture at this point,” said the Indigenous Services Canada staffer.

At Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, research projects have already resumed, “many of them during planting season,” according to Ms. Healy.

“Some never stopped as scientists adjusted to working virtually, and some are still being evaluated,” according to Ms. Healy. “More complex projects, like those where many are involved or span many regions, may take longer to resume. In addition, there are contingency plans in place to adjust to the possibility of stricter national or local restrictions.”

The pandemic has allowed the Department of Canadian Heritage to improve upon and maximize its capacity for distance working, with a staff that has shown “great flexibility and resilience by being able to adapt to the new reality of working at a distance,” according to Ms. Healy.

Forty-four of 49 buildings and approximately 22 per cent of the workforce at Natural Resources Canada are in phase one or two of their gradual re-entry plan, with the vast majority of employees included in these phases being those who were most affected by remote work within lab and science facilities.

In light of the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Board said it is premature to determine what the post-COVID work situation will look like and to provide an estimate of the number of Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and Canadian Coast Guard employees who may consider working on a full time basis in the future.

“What we know with certainty is that while a majority of the DFO workforce will continue working remotely for the foreseeable future, employees who deliver critical services to Canadians, such as the Canadian Coast Guard or fishery officers, never stopped reporting to their worksites since the beginning of the pandemic,” according to Ms. Healy.

Almost all regional offices across Canada are now accessible for re-entry (when guidance from public health authorities allows it) and NCR worksites have always remained open to critical personnel and to other employees whose duties and personal preference made them more suitable to work at the office. Employees who have expressed a personal preference for a blended approach, i.e. the possibility of working from home and going to the office from time to time, on a set schedule, are now able to do so.

As of Oct. 21, 256 Service Canada Centres run by Employment and Social Development Canada have been reopened. Only those employees who are required to work in the office will do so, and it is expected that this situation will continue for the foreseeable future.

“The department continues to monitor and carefully manage this situation, taking into account the health and safety of all employees, as well as regional situations and public health guidance,” according to Ms. Healy.

‘The teams will go back on an as-needed basis’

One Global Affairs Canada civil servant, who’s also been working remotely from home since March and who also did not want to be identified, said she hasn’t been told when she would be returning to work, but has been told that once it does happen, it will be a phased-in approach based on need. “The teams will go back on an as-needed basis,” she said.

For an Innovation Canada civil servant who’s also been working remotely from home in Ottawa since the pandemic started in March, she said her department is planning to bring federal employees back in stages, but also said with the rise in cases, she expected this plan to be paused again.

One Health Canada public servant, who normally works in downtown Ottawa and who has been working remotely from home since March, said she hasn’t seen the long-term plan, but said Health Canada has been updating its public servants regularly with weekly messages and a few department-wide town hall meetings. She said Health Canada has also provided a lot of communication throughout the pandemic on resources for health and safety and mental health support.

Another Health Canada public servant who works at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa, who’s also been working remotely from home, said her team members have been told they will be working from home indefinitely. She said she was not sure what the department’s long-term plan was. “What I’m hearing is, ‘foreseeable future,'” she said. “All of that said, I do know employees who are trying to read the tea leaves to figure out what a remote-work future might look like for them if it becomes permanent.”

“There’s a lot of communication, including on the easing of restrictions and planning for return to the office, I just haven’t looked closely at plans once I see that most of us desk workers will stay remote for the foreseeable future. I’m aware that there are plans that prioritize the return of workers who need to be at the workplace due to their functions,” said the Health Canada public servant.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Federal Public Service: Population By Department as of March 2019

Canada Revenue Agency – 43,908

National Defence — 25,278

Employment and Social Development Canada — 25,160

Correctional Service Canada — 17,482

Public Services and Procurement Canada — 15,721

Canada Border Services Agency – 14,469

Fisheries and Oceans Canada – 11,911

Health Canada – 10,794

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada – 7,864

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (civilian staff) – 7,564

Environment and Climate Change Canada – 7,276

Global Affairs Canada – 6,561

Shared Services Canada – 6,528

Canadian Food Inspection Agency – 6,247

Transport Canada – 5,683

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada – 5,459

Statistics Canada – 5,405

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada – 5,292

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada – 5,087

Department of Justice Canada – 4,659

Natural Resources Canada – 4,551

Parks Canada – 4,356

National Research Council Canada – 4,058

Veterans Affairs Canada – 3,159

Communications Security Establishment – 2,549

Public Health Agency of Canada – 2,379

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat – 2,125

Canadian Heritage – 1,862

Statistical Survey Operations – 1,485

Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada – 1,413

Public Safety Canada – 1,329

Federal Judges not part of any department – 1,198

Privy Council Office – 1,075

Public Prosecution Service of Canada – 991

Library and Archives Canada – 981

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission – 903

Public Service Commission of Canada – 889

Department of Finance Canada – 802

Elections Canada – 777

Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada – 769

Courts Administration Service – 715

Canadian Space Agency – 692

Canada School of Public Service – 620

Office of the Auditor General of Canada – 601

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency – 588

Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada – 579

Infrastructure Canada – 514

Canadian Institutes of Health Research – 502

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission – 493

National Energy Board – 479

Science and Engineering Research Canada – 475

Parole Board of Canada – 462

Canadian Grain Commission – 429

National Film Board – 392

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada – 361

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency – 330

Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec – 324

Western Economic Diversification Canada – 316

Canadian Transportation Agency – 272

Offices of the information and Privacy Commissioners of Canada – 252

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada – 244

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario – 240

Registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada – 225

Transportation Safety Board of Canada – 216

Canadian Human Rights Commission – 199

Status of Women Canada – 181

Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages – 174

Office of the Governor General’s Secretary – 148

Financial Consumer Agency of Canada – 128

Indian Oil and Gas Canada – 87

Veterans Review and Appeal Board – 79

Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency – 76

Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP – 76

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board Canada – 74

Canadian Dairy Commission – 65

Canadian High Arctic Research Station – 61

Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs Canada – 58

The Correctional Investigator Canada – 41

Military Grievances External Review Committee – 37

International Joint Commission – 30

Military Police Complaints Commission of Canada – 25

Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying of Canada – 25

Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada – 25

Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat – 24

Security Intelligence Review Committee – 22

Copyright Board Canada – 15

RCMP External Review Committee – 8