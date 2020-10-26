Feature

‘Do you wanna double check that, please?’: high-stakes House shenanigans came with much-needed moments laughs, as MPs staved off #elxn44 (for now)

Plus, violence directed at Indigenous fishers in the Nova Scotia lobster dispute has caught the attention of Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo.

House clerk Charles Robert, pictured in January 2018, had MPs roaring with laughter in the Commons Chamber last week, after he accidentally misread the vote results on an amendment to a Conservative motion that the Liberals deemed to be a confidence matter. Chuckling to himself about the mix-up, he quickly corrected the record after House Speaker Anthony Rota suggested he 'double check' the figures.