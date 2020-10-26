Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Feature

‘Do you wanna double check that, please?’: high-stakes House shenanigans came with much-needed moments laughs, as MPs staved off #elxn44 (for now)

Plus, violence directed at Indigenous fishers in the Nova Scotia lobster dispute has caught the attention of Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo.
House clerk Charles Robert, pictured in January 2018, had MPs roaring with laughter in the Commons Chamber last week, after he accidentally misread the vote results on an amendment to a Conservative motion that the Liberals deemed to be a confidence matter. Chuckling to himself about the mix-up, he quickly corrected the record after House Speaker Anthony Rota suggested he 'double check' the figures. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
By Palak Mangat       October 26, 2020

There were some laughs in the House during last week’s nail-biter confidence vote brought on by a Conservative motion that could have sent voters to the polls amid a global pandemic, which still might happen, by the way.

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
Follow her on Twitter @ or email her at pmangat@hilltimes.com

