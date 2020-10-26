An innovative economy requires an innovative government

The pandemic shook Ottawa out of business as usual. If we want to emerge from the pandemic stronger, we need to foster a culture of innovation in the federal government.

Government’s job is to empower rapid innovation in the private sector, not control it. Promote a new wave of digital-first ADMs and DMs across departments and prioritize candidates who have worked in high growth SMEs, and who value competition and competitiveness in everything they do, writes ISG Senator Colin Deacon.