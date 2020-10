Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Oct. 16, 2020. The Conservatives seem to realize that Canadians approve of the prime minister's handling of the pandemic. So the only way to damage the PM going into the next election is to associate the pandemic response to some sort of colossal scheme to funnel boatloads of money to his friends. This is not only an empty fishing expedition at this point, it is deep-sea fishing. At the same time, the Trudeau government has devised a dubious response to what it sees as the CPC’s political mischief. Everything is now becoming a confidence motion. That is like putting jet fuel in your lawnmower.