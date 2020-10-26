Woo’s suggested new rule would mean Upper Chamber leaders would effectively own Senate committee seats: Cordy

It has been suggested that not agreeing to this change has resulted in the Senate being held hostage. But if this change proceeds, it would be Senators themselves who would be held hostage.

The Senate National Security and Defence Committee, pictured June 10, 2019. A new rule change that has been proposed recently by Senator Yuen Pau Woo—and raised again in routine negotiations—would remove ownership of committee seats from individual Senators and give additional whip-like powers to leaders, who would control the seats instead. I believe that this change is antithetical to the ideals of a more modern and independent Senate. Senators should not have to sacrifice their committee contributions if they no longer wish to remain in a group, writes Progressive Sen. Jane Cordy.