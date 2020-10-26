Woo’s suggested new rule would mean Upper Chamber leaders would effectively own Senate committee seats: Cordy

Like most Senators, Progressive Senators are in favour of a sustained focus on Senate modernization. We believe that our rules should reflect our practices, emphasize equality, and enshrine the rights of all Senators. At the same time, this important work of continuing to make our institution more modern, transparent, and accountable must not overshadow what we are here to do: scrutinize legislation, protect and defend minority interests, and work towards making a better Canada.
