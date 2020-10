But it is foolish to make the leap from this to pronounce Canada a world leader in the electric vehicle industry.

Industry Minister Navdeep Bains cited the announcements as 'one story in a chapter in a book called the new, smart industrial policy.' But it looked more like just another chapter in a book called the old, industrial strategy because the federal and Ontario governments may end up providing some $1-billion in subsidies to retain the two assembly plants, at a level of subsidy well above past supports for the industry, writes David Crane.