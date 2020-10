Feature

Carville to talk about likely outcomes of Nov. 3 U.S. election on Oct. 28 in Munk Dialogues series

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT, the Munk Dialogues series will feature dialogue with James Carville, pictured, U.S. Democratic Party stalwart, political strategist, and bestselling author, on the likely outcomes of the Nov. 3 U.S. election, one week out from this high-stakes global event.