'The government has, for now, established that it’s willing to take things to the brink, if it has to, and it’s not afraid of an election,' says Queens University professor Kathy Brock.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Oct. 16, 2020, survived another test of confidence over the creation of an 'anti-corruption' committee, a charge led by the Conservatives. It failed to win support from the NDP and the Greens, but the official opposition is vying to pass another motion that would assign the Health Committee the job of poring over documents related to the pandemic response.