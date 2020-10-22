A comprehensive plan for zero GHG emissions by 2050

OTTAWA—Although we are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not too early to start attacking the other emergency: climate change resulting from greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Canada’s failure to meet previous GHG reduction targets can be traced to a lack of progressive targets for every emitter. Here, the target GHG reduction for each emitter is specified as a fraction of the amount of the emitter’s own GHG output at the starting date of the plan. A new GHG levy with rebate is proposed as well as an action plan.