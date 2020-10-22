A snap election would actually be a welcome diversion

Two confidence votes, two near misses in two weeks prepares voters for the fact that an election will come sooner rather than later.
Election's calling: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—The nail-biter vote in the House of Commons on Oct. 21 is a precursor of things to come.
'You don't stop trying to find ways of resolving differences in opinion, but I do think in this day and age you need a whole range of ways of expressing concern and trying to move opinion,' says Bob Rae.
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez dodged questions if the government was responsible for setting the stage for a stand-off that could trigger an election, saying the question should be asked of the Conservatives.
Global Brief magazine editor Irvin Studin says politicians and policy-makers' thinking is 'too small, it’s too linear, it’s too path dependent, and it looks increasingly absurd as these systemic crises.'