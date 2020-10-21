Wolves in Canadian military personnel’s clothing

The Canadian military has no business targeting Canadian civilians with propaganda. That is what our political parties are for.
To date, no one from the Canadian Armed Forces has been able to offer any credible explanation about why information warfare specialists with the Halifax Rifles drafted a letter to Nova Scotia residents warning that wolves had recently been re-introduced to the region by the provincial government. Pexels photograh by Patrice Schoefolt
OTTAWA—Last week, there was a bizarre little story in the Ottawa Citizen that, at first glance, appeared to be so ridiculous that it had to be satire.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'You don't stop trying to find ways of resolving differences in opinion, but I do think in this day and age you need a whole range of ways of expressing concern and trying to move opinion,' says Bob Rae.
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez dodged questions if the government was responsible for setting the stage for a stand-off that could trigger an election, saying the question should be asked of the Conservatives.
Global Brief magazine editor Irvin Studin says politicians and policy-makers' thinking is 'too small, it’s too linear, it’s too path dependent, and it looks increasingly absurd as these systemic crises.'
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says he's found it 'much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s officer' since Parliament returned with Chrystia Freeland in charge of the nation's finances.