The Liberal legacy on infrastructure is one that leaves Canadians wanting

Conservatives have an excellent track record when it comes to building infrastructure projects. The roads, bridges, ports, and public transit that help us move about our communities and transport goods. While the Liberals currently struggle to get even the most basic of projects started, we delivered on historic investments during our time in office. Not only did we help municipalities with their local projects, we also funded large nation-building projects like our Asia-Pacific Gateway fund that helped so many towns and cities all over Canada benefit from tapping into new markets.