Opinion

The Liberal legacy on infrastructure is one that leaves Canadians wanting

By Conservative MP Andrew Scheer      October 21, 2020

A new Conservative government will build back stronger, by investing in infrastructure that benefits all regions and sectors of Canada’s economy rather than simply lining the pockets of Liberal insiders.

Spending money on infrastructure only works if proper due diligence is done to ensure that we are spending money on the right things. Unfortunately, the current government is only spending a small percentage on projects that one could assume will have a positive net economic benefit, writes Andrew Scheer. Pexels photograph by Krivec Ales

Conservatives have an excellent track record when it comes to building infrastructure projects. The roads, bridges, ports, and public transit that help us move about our communities and transport goods. While the Liberals currently struggle to get even the most basic of projects started, we delivered on historic investments during our time in office. Not only did we help municipalities with their local projects, we also funded large nation-building projects like our Asia-Pacific Gateway fund that helped so many towns and cities all over Canada benefit from tapping into new markets.

More in News

Liberal MP Lamoureux continues prolific speaking record, raising opposition ire

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
‘I’m living the dream,’ says Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux of his regular House of Commons presence. With more than 550 House interventions so far this Parliament, he’s second only to the Speaker.

Canada can increase pressure on NATO-ally Turkey to calm Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian envoy

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Anahit Harutyunyan says new information proves Canadian drones are being used by Turkish-backed Azerbaijani fighters, justifying an ‘indefinite’ arms ban on Turkey.

‘It’s an ongoing battle’: Bob Rae’s push to move the needle on human rights at the UN

News|By Neil Moss
'You don't stop trying to find ways of resolving differences in opinion, but I do think in this day and age you need a whole range of ways of expressing concern and trying to move opinion,' says Bob Rae.

Infrastructure bank’s $10-billion growth plan raises hope of green bond push in Canada

News|By Aidan Chamandy
Green bonds are fixed-income financial instruments usually used to secure funding for sustainable infrastructure projects.

Violence directed at Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia leaves ‘black eye’ on Canada, says Mi’kmaq Senator, as he and rookie Mi’kmaq Grit MP urge long-term solution

News|By Palak Mangat
'I think the current route is a dead end, so if they continue to bang their heads against a wall, everyone’s going to get a headache,' says Independent Nova Scotia Senator Dan Christmas.

House vote looms over Conservative motion that could trigger federal election, as Liberals double down

News|By Palak Mangat
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez dodged questions if the government was responsible for setting the stage for a stand-off that could trigger an election, saying the question should be asked of the Conservatives.

‘Six systemic crises’ confronting Canada, and politicians, policy-makers, health-care professionals need ‘systems thinking’ to tackle them, says public policy expert

News|By Mike Lapointe
Global Brief magazine editor Irvin Studin says politicians and policy-makers' thinking is 'too small, it’s too linear, it’s too path dependent, and it looks increasingly absurd as these systemic crises.'

Canada needs a new ‘fiscal anchor’ and Freeland needs to share financial plans, says PBO Giroux

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says he's found it 'much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s officer' since Parliament returned with Chrystia Freeland in charge of the nation's finances.

House emergency debate on Nova Scotia lobster conflict underway, as feds say Indigenous people ‘let down,’ more police deployed to ‘keep peace’ amid rising tensions

News|By Palak Mangat
'Because these criminal actions and violence have escalated, the response from the police in Nova Scotia has by necessity also escalated,' says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.
