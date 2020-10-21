New audit committee will bolster Senate accountability, transparency

The aim of this committee is to provide effective oversight of the Senate’s expenditures and it will do this in a way that respects the taxpayer and meets the expectations of Canadians for a modern institution.
The Audit and Oversight Committee is a strong step forward to provide long-needed oversight of the Senate’s full budget, which is in excess of $100-million, writes Sen. David Wells. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Earlier this month, Senators unanimously agreed to create a new committee on audit and oversight that will be responsible for reviewing and publicly reporting on the Upper Chamber’s spending.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'You don't stop trying to find ways of resolving differences in opinion, but I do think in this day and age you need a whole range of ways of expressing concern and trying to move opinion,' says Bob Rae.
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez dodged questions if the government was responsible for setting the stage for a stand-off that could trigger an election, saying the question should be asked of the Conservatives.
Global Brief magazine editor Irvin Studin says politicians and policy-makers' thinking is 'too small, it’s too linear, it’s too path dependent, and it looks increasingly absurd as these systemic crises.'
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says he's found it 'much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s officer' since Parliament returned with Chrystia Freeland in charge of the nation's finances.