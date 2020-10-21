In parliamentary ‘game of chicken,’ NDP side with Liberals to defeat Conservative motion, averting snap election

The parliamentary showdown over the creation of a powerful committee ended on Wednesday, with the NDP and the Greens siding with the Liberals, snuffing out the possibility of a snap election—for the time being—as new coronavirus infections tick up.

The nail-biter 146-180 vote came down in large part to the NDP. Its 24 representatives voted alongside the Liberals and the Greens’ three-member caucus in defeating a Conservative motion that would have precipitated a snap election amid the second wave of the pandemic. Had the motion passed against the Liberals’ wishes, an election would have been triggered, given the government presides over a minority Parliament.

The Liberals have been accused by opposition parties of orchestrating the standoff, thanks to its decision to designate the vote on the Conservatives’ push to create an “anti-corruption” committee as a matter of confidence. The proposed 15-member committee would have sought to revive the effort to investigate the WE Charity controversy and other conflict-of-interest allegations levelled against the Liberals.

The NDP had signalled ahead of the vote that it would not use its votes to bring down the government. The vote itself largely unfolded remotely, with only a small contingent of MPs from each party posted in the House, while others registered their vote over videoconference.

“New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he is looking for,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) told reporters on Wednesday, hours before the vote. “We are not going to be used as an excuse or a cover.”

Addressing reporters before the vote, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) said the government’s decision to hold the vote demonstrates its willingness ” to put the electoral fortunes of the Liberal Party ahead of the health, safety and well-being of Canadians.”

The vote coincided with the one-year anniversary of last federal election that handed the Liberals a minority.

The defeat of the motion does not put an end to efforts to dig into the WE file. NDP MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay, Ont.) is vying to pass a motion at the House Ethics Committee that would give members the ability to call witnesses and compel the disclosure of documents related to the embattled group.

It’s the third time since Parliament returned from prorogation on Sept. 23 that New Democrats have helped the Liberals stave off an early election. The NDP secured concessions that boosted pandemic benefits in exchange for supporting the Trudeau government’s Throne Speech, while the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois voted in sync to oppose it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) defended the move to hold a confidence vote earlier this week, arguing that the motion, if it passed, would mean that the government no longer has the confidence of the Commons. The Conservatives said the matter did not warrant holding a confidence vote, accusing the government of “playing games.”

Both Conservatives and Liberals sent duelling fundraising appeals on the day of the vote, seeking to lay blame on the other for the heated brinkmanship, while insisting they are not itching to force an election.

There had been suggestions that the NDP could choose to abstain from the vote. That would have left it up to the Green Party’s three-member caucus and two Independent MPs to avert an election.

Condemning the Liberals and Conservatives for waging a “high-stakes, high-tech game of chicken,” Green Party Leader Annamie Paul appealed to MPs ahead of the vote for cross-party collaboration and for a toned-down rhetoric.

In a tweet on Wednesday explaining the Greens’ vote against the motion, Ms. Paul said the pandemic should be the focus, not an election: “We won’t let people in Canada down by indulging in partisan games when they need us to be focusing on their urgent needs.”

.@CanadianGreens will always choose people over politics. Today, that means that we are voting against the motion to create a special committee. We won't let people in Canada down by indulging in partisan

games when they need us to be focusing on their urgent needs. #cdnpoli — Annamie Paul (@AnnamiePaul) October 21, 2020

Omar Khan, a Liberal strategist at Hill and Knowlton Strategies, said the Conservatives’ move to label the committee as one focused on “anti-corruption” suggested they had a “predetermined outcome.”

“They’ve already shown their hand on what they’re trying to do with how they’ve initially characterized the committee, so the cat is out of the bag on that,” he said Wednesday before the vote. “I think they’ve been called out on that, because what the Liberals have essentially said is, ‘If you believe we’re inherently corrupt, then go defend that with the electorate.’ ”

The WE Charity controversy led to the abandonment of a multimillion-dollar student-service program that WE Charity was tapped to administer over concerns that Mr. Trudeau, given his ties to the organization, should have recused himself from discussions involving it.

“Most Canadians understand that the WE Charity issue was handled poorly,” he said. “But I don’t think most Canadians will find it credible that we have an inherently corrupt government, which is really the narrative the Conservatives are trying to push.”

Conservative strategist Marisa Maslink, a principal with McMillan Vantage, said the outcome of the vote was a “blessing in disguise for all parties.” She said it buys more time for them to prepare for the next election, including building up their war chests.

“I’m a bit concerned about the precedent this sets for the government. Will they be calling a confidence vote every time there is motion that they don’t like?” she asked. “The more they do this, the more those questions will be raised.”

NDP strategist Cam Holmstrom, a consultant with Bluesky Strategy Group, said the Conservatives “overplayed their hand” by drafting a motion that was “overreaching.” That then prompted the Liberals, he said, to do the same by making a vote on the motion one of confidence. “Neither looked good, and for the NDP, it gave them a chance to continue what they’ve been doing this whole time, which is try to make this Parliament work and make the best of it,” he said.

Elections Canada has been developing a contingency plan for holding an election amid COVID-19, but its proposed changes are still being considered by the House Affairs Committee. The committee is expected to hear from Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault on Thursday regarding the agency’s temporary changes to election law, including extending the polling day, typically a Monday, to the weekend.

The agency is effectively holding a dry run on Oct. 26 of what it will be like to hold an election with new infections ticking back up through the upcoming byelections in the Toronto area.

Abacus Data’s polling conducted on the eve of the high-stakes vote suggested that Canadians were split on whether an election should be triggered over the creation of a committee, with 55 per cent of respondents saying it should, while 45 per cent said MPs should work to prevent an election. The poll surveyed 1,000 Canadians; for a comparable probability-based survey, it would have a margin of error of plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.

