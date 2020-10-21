By Laura Ryckewaert October 21, 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office has seen a few staff departures and promotions of late, including that of deputy director of scheduling and co-ordination Geoff Hall, who has taken over as director of operations to Labour Minister Filomena Tassi.
Laura Ryckewaert
Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
Follow her @LRyck or email her at lryckewaert@hilltimes.com
