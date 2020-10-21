Feds misled House Defence Committee in 2019 on status of peacekeeping pledges

In the final months of the 42nd Parliament, Global Affairs seemingly misled the House Defence Committee, telling MPs that a key Canadian peacekeeping capability was registered with the United Nations.

The UN and Global Affairs told The Hill Times that a Quick Reaction Force capability is not registered.

The Quick Reaction Force was one of the key peacekeeping pledges that the Canadian government made to the UN at the Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial in 2017 in Vancouver. The pledge was for a 200-member force.

Amid the Defence Committee’s study on Canada’s contribution to international peacekeeping, Global Affairs distributed a document—entitled, “Status of Vancouver Peacekeeping Pledges”—to the committee in February 2019. Citing that document, the committee’s May 2019 report on the study noted: “According to Global Affairs Canada, the Quick Reaction Force offer ‘has been entered into the UN capability registry, but Canada has not yet received a request for its deployment.’”

In July 2019, the Canadian Press reported that Canada “had yet to register” the peacekeeping promise with the UN.

A UN peacekeeping spokesperson said there is no Quick Reaction Force capability registered by Canada in the Peacekeeping Capability Response System.

A Global Affairs spokesperson confirmed the capability is “not currently registered in the UN’s database.”

The spokesperson didn’t address the discrepancy behind the lack of a capability registered with the UN and the explanation that was given to the Defence Committee.

Asked for a copy of the document distributed to committee members who do not hold security clearances, Global Affairs referred The Hill Times to its Access to Information and Privacy office.

Conservative MP James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, Man.), his party’s defence critic, said the committee was seemingly misled on the state of the peacekeeping pledges.

“It’s a bald-faced lie if they actually said they did and didn’t,” said Mr. Bezan, a vice-chair of the Defence Committee. “So if there is concrete evidence to prove that there is no registry [of a] Quick Reaction Force from Canada with the United Nations, and nor am I aware of a Quick Reaction Force being stood up within the Canadian Armed Forces or being able to mobilize at this point in time during the pandemic, it does raise a lot of questions around the motives of the government and what steps that they are prepared to take for political purposes, rather than what’s in the best interest for our Canadian Armed Forces and our national interest.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) was unavailable for an interview. Liberals MPs on the Defence Committee who were on the committee at the time of the peacekeeping study, did not respond to interview requests.

In a pre-recorded Sept. 25 speech to the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) reiterated Canada’s commitment to UN peacekeeping.

He said Canada has “a long history in peacekeeping” and “will continue to step up.”

Royal Military College professor Walter Dorn, an expert on peacekeeping, said Mr. Trudeau’s comments are “hypocritical.”

“The Trudeau government has not lived up to its pledge and it has had many opportunities to live up to the pledge, but it hasn’t taken the risks,” he said.

Mr. Sajjan and Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s (Saint-Maurice-Champlain, Que.) mandate letters outlined an expansion of Canada’s commitments to UN peacekeeping operations.

Prof. Dorn said there is a “greater need” for peacekeeping help currently because of the COVID-19 pandemic as there are fewer nations willing to put resources in peacekeeping.

Mr. Sajjan told the Defence Committee in March that as part of the “smart pledge” concept, the objective is to get more nations to sign up for peacekeeping.

“The goal is to get four to five nations to sign up, so we can get into a rotation. Once we have the confidence through the UN that we’ll have four to five nations as a part of it, then we, as a government, can consider getting into a rotation,” he said.

Prof. Dorn said that isn’t a sign of Canada showing leadership.

“We’re waiting on the UN to find other nations, so if we deploy there will be someone to come after us,” he said. “We’re not only looking for one other nation, we are looking for four or five, which puts an unreasonable burden on the UN to do future planning.”

“It’s undue fear that Canada could be caught in a mission without a replacement,” he said, adding that it would pressure Canada to extend its mission.

When the government deployed its first pledge from the Vancouver peacekeeping summit—a 250-member aviation task force in Mali to provide medical evacuations and transportation for the UN mission—it was asked by the United Nations to extend its deployment to minimize the gap between Canada leaving and a Romanian task force deploying.

In the end, Canada extended its medical evacuation capability by a month, but the UN had asked for six weeks, according to a Canadian Press report.

Despite possibly being faced with pressure to extend a deployed mission, Prof. Dorn said a real commitment would mean that Canada is “ready, willing, and able” to deploy when the UN has the need.

Canada currently deploys a CC-130J Hercules aircraft that is based in UN peacekeeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. The commitment was extended for an additional year in July. It had promised the UN the capability as part of the Vancouver peacekeeping summit.

It also promised to provide the UN with up to 600 peacekeepers. According to Prof. Dorn’s research, Canada is contributing 34 military members and police officers to UN peace operations as of the end of September. The number doesn’t include the troops that Canada provides to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO)—a non-UN peacekeeping force in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Mr. Bezan said after the government failed to win a seat on the UN Security Council, it lost interest in contributing with the UN.

“The whole promise of Justin Trudeau that Canada is back in the business of peacekeeping [has] all fallen by the wayside. They have no interest in actually doing anything at the UN anymore and that’s why we see troop numbers at historical lows. That’s why we don’t see a Quick Reaction Force or other initiatives that happened at the Vancouver summit actually come into effect.”

The Conservatives have long been critical of the peacekeeping pledges, saying at the time that Mali was the wrong mission due to the instability of the region.

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times