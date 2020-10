Re: “Canada and China’s enduring co-operation on climate change,” (The Hill Times, Oct. 5, online). On Oct. 5, your newspaper ran an op-ed by Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu that began nostalgically: “When I worked in the Chinese Embassy in Canada 20 years ago, I did not expect that 20 years later, the temperature in Ottawa could exceed 30 degrees Celsius as early as late May.” Which is odd, because it happened regularly.