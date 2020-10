Boris Johnson’s political survival strategy then would be to demonize the EU as treacherous and anti-British, poisoning the well for any future cooperation. The grown-ups really need to get their act together, because Johnson isn’t going to.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, picutred, could be a pantomime character: he blusters and rages, he takes the most awful risks, and he seems to get away with it. After his latest move, a senior British diplomat remarked wearily that 'we're getting used to being part of Johnson's pantomime.' But it may not end happily this time, writes Gwynne Dyer.