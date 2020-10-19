Benefit of the doubt rarely given to Indigenous Canadians

OTTAWA—If 200 First Nations had committed the actions seen on video by white Canadians in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., we can all be sure that the RCMP would have broken out full tactical gear and called in military reinforcements. Instead, we hear about “mischief” and property damage by white Canadian men while the RCMP stand by. If it were First Nations committing such actions, it would be called terrorism and the military would lock down the media from reporting on it. This is what is called the benefit of the doubt, and giving the white mob the benefit of the doubt.