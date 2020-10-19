‘Six systemic crises’ confronting Canada, and politicians, policy-makers, health-care professionals need ‘systems thinking’ to tackle them, says public policy expert

Politicians, policy-makers, and health-care professionals have been too busy focusing on beating back the pandemic and trying to ensure Canadians are shielded from the worst of the economic fallout while there are six larger, systemic crises that have the potential to dwarf the trauma already experienced in this country if left unchecked, according to Irvin Studin, the editor of Global Brief magazine and president of the Institute for 21st Century Questions, a Canadian think tank.

“I’m of the strong, professional view that we don’t understand our present circumstances or how dire they are,” said Mr. Studin in an interview with The Hill Times. “We’ve reduced everything to discrete, daily COVID counts—that’s essentially where the public mindset is on the ground, and the political mindset is only a little more expansive.”

Addressing cracks in our public health system, a looming educational crisis, and the limits of our democratic institutions must be added to an already sizable list that includes issues around national unity, growing international pressures, and an economic crisis that’s “world historical,” according to Mr. Studin.

“The thinking is now too small, it’s too linear, it’s too path dependent, and it looks increasingly absurd as these systemic crises consolidate into some really dangerous pressures on us,” said Mr. Studin, who also spent time in the Privy Council Office in Ottawa as well as in the Australian Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. “You have to bring systems thinking, which is absent, for us to properly understand how dangerous our present circumstances are and how capacious our thinking needs to be to exit from this.”

‘There was a massive education system disconnect’

An underappreciated crisis that Mr. Studin said he believed was “the most dangerous for our future” surrounds the fallout around an education system that was ill-equipped to adapt to crisis conditions, and that in many cases left children unaccounted for.

“In Ontario alone, there are tens of thousands of students who have effectively defected from formal schooling,” said Mr. Studin. “This is repeating in Quebec—they’re not in a physical school, they may not even be online, they might be in some sort of pod, which is completely unregulated, these are improvised systems, or they are unaccounted for.”

“They’re just not in school. They were ejected from the public schooling system during the quarantine, and they’ve not been reintegrated and are unaccounted for,” said Mr. Studin. “These are people who are the future of the country, and if they’re not properly schooled, you imagine longitudinally, what Canada will look like five years from now—what are we preparing these kids for?”

There was ambiguity about what pandemic education or emergency home learning was all about, according to Paul W. Bennett, director of the Schoolhouse Institute and author of The State of the System: A Reality Check on Canada’s Schools.

“There was a massive education system disconnect,” said Mr. Bennett. “I likened it to a power outage—the lights went off, the plants closed, as the system is based on organization where there are students and teachers taught in confined spaces on an ordered and regulated schedule that had a beginning and an end.”

In a centralized, bureaucratic, top-down educational system, “the lights went out, and it was next to impossible to turn the lights back on and get things operating,” said Mr. Bennett. “You have directors of education, superintendents, administrators, layers of administration, principals, teachers, students. What happens when that power structure is disrupted, and the lines of communication aren’t clear, and the regulations aren’t specific?”

Mr. Bennett noted that although the City of Toronto has a particularly sophisticated emergency planning system, there were few avenues available to the education system.

“The only thing proposed was to cancel school and send everybody home,” said Mr. Bennett. “All the things we’re doing now—hybrid, technology, live-streaming—none of that was ever envisioned as part of a recovery plan.”

‘What were cracks have become chasms’

Mr. Studin said in recent conversations he’s had with physicians, some say they are “amazed” at the number of surgeries that have been postponed or cancelled because of preoccupations around COVID containment.

Dr. Danielle Martin, a family physician at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, said there is still work being done to work down the list of deferred care left over from the first wave of the pandemic, and that health-care professionals are now being told across the country that organizations can’t operate in the same way in the second wave as they did in the first.

“We’re going to have to do all of the COVID work and do all of the scheduled work simultaneously, so we’re going to be learning as we go to see what that looks like,” said Dr. Martin.

The biggest issues within the Canadian health-care system that predated the pandemic have not changed, according to Dr. Martin.

“What were cracks have become chasms,” said Dr. Martin. “Certainly wait-times for elective care was one of those pre-existing Achilles heels of the system.”

“In general, people who have urgent needs get treated very promptly and very well in our health-care system, but people who have scheduled or elective needs that are not urgent, but nevertheless have an impact on their quality of life, tend to wait too long, so that has been exacerbated for sure,” said Dr. Martin.

Jennifer Jackson, who studies public health systems at the University of Calgary, said she didn’t believe the emergence of COVID necessarily created problems in our health care system, but that it revealed and worsened problems that were already there.

“We had backlogs for non-urgent surgeries, nationally, for anywhere from a year to two years prior to COVID-19,” said Prof. Jackson. “That indicates that there were issues with those systems beforehand.”

Health is a growing indicator of stability in democracy, added Prof. Jackson.

“When people are healthier, they are more likely to vote.”

Parliament unable to provide ‘feedback loop to power’

Given how members of the House of Commons as well as legislatures across the country are not physically present in most cases, and much of the work is being done by “emergency mode,” Parliament is not able to provide the “feedback loop to power,” said Mr. Studin.

“They cannot report what’s happening on the ground to the centre, and the centre, as a result, is not able to correct grave mistakes of policy and strategy,” said Mr. Studin. “You can sit in Ottawa and think that numbers on unemployment have gone up, but if Parliament and legislators are properly doing their job, they are going into the corners of the country and [seeing] how whole industrial zones have been wiped out.”

In the Canadian variant of the Westminster parliamentary system, a particularly strong prime minister can largely act as an almost unchecked sovereign as long as they can maintain the confidence of Parliament, according to Christian Leuprecht, a Munk Senior Fellow, policy studies professor at Queen’s University as well as a professor in leadership at the Royal Military College.

“The trade-off is, you can get a very efficient and effective response—not necessarily operationally, but in terms of making a decision and carrying it out, whether it’s the right or the wrong decision,” said Prof. Leuprecht.

But Prof. Leuprecht said he was concerned that in a country as diverse as Canada, sidelining parliamentary institutions that give representation disproportionately to underrepresented voices in a minority cabinet that is heavily urban and concentrated in particular parts of the country comes with an “incalculable risk.”

“I think what we saw was efficiency and effectiveness as defined by the values and priorities of the minority government at the expense of reconciling competing demands on the federal political system,” said Prof. Leupreceht. “That’s the broader casualty I think we’re living with in the wake.”

‘This is a world historical crisis’

Pointing to the tens of thousands of businesses that have disappeared in this country,” Mr. Studin said one must go into the “corners of Toronto and Montreal” to effectively understand the scope of the economic fallout.

“These are disintegrated businesses with families behind them, their employees, their supply chains—entire economic sectors have disintegrated,” said Mr. Studin, who also pointed to “fiscal exhaustion” now seen at most levels of government.

“This is all a world historical crisis that cannot be remedied with polite words like, ‘We’re on the path to recovery,’” said Mr. Studin. “This is an objective disintegration.”

Related to but separate from the economic crisis are a number of national unity crises that existed prior to the pandemic, but are particularly “acute” now, according to Mr. Studin.

“It’s less Quebec and less the Indigenous question, although those can rear their heads quite soon and are two of the three legs of the historical national unity conundrum in Canada,” said Mr. Studin. “But the West is grumbling.”

“Economically [they’re] increasingly depressed, physically, they are separated from the centre of Canada because nobody is traveling, so the sense of physical isolation and distance is far more acute, and the inability to dream of a productive future in Canada, given all these other forces, increasingly starts.”

The final crisis confronting the Canada is international in character, according to Mr. Studin, particularly in regards to our neighbours to the south.

“Now with the radicalisation and a great growing destabilization within the United States and a closed border, we look very isolated, we look very small, and we have very few moves that we can make,” said Mr. Studin. “We’re not investing in either relationships or building of any assets that allow us to exit from this international crisis.”

“All told, all six crises, if the pressure grows on us, could really traumatize our country for any foreseeable future,” said Mr. Studin. “If we’re not seized of the six in total, any move we make, let’s say on COVID, is just too small and it won’t get us anywhere.”

