Is there a role for Canada in Taiwan’s economic and security dilemma?

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) has just released a survey on Taiwanese Public Opinion on Foreign Policy and National Security conducted in conjunction with the polling technology firm RIWI. This survey polled the attitudes of more than 1,000 Taiwanese respondents from a variety of demographic and educational backgrounds on several foreign policy and security questions. The results reflect the dilemma that Taiwan finds itself facing today, looking to China for economic prosperity and to an increasingly unpredictable United States for national security.