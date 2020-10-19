Feature

‘Good for their riding and good for political discourse in Canada’: Sorbara, Akande, Segal urge voters to help Green Leader Paul secure House of Commons seat

The election ushered in what is certain to be a period of uncertainty and discord unseen in Canada for years.

A successful byelection bid of Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, pictured on Oct. 6, to enter the House could improve the 'national dialogue by adding the voice of a new national leader to the debates in our national legislature,' wrote a group of former politicians from different political parties this month.