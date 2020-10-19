Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
‘Good for their riding and good for political discourse in Canada’: Sorbara, Akande, Segal urge voters to help Green Leader Paul secure House of Commons seat

The election ushered in what is certain to be a period of uncertainty and discord unseen in Canada for years.
A successful byelection bid of Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, pictured on Oct. 6, to enter the House could improve the 'national dialogue by adding the voice of a new national leader to the debates in our national legislature,' wrote a group of former politicians from different political parties this month. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
By Palak Mangat      October 19, 2020

Three politicos of different political stripes threw their support behind getting new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul a seat in the House last week, writing in The Toronto Star that the upcoming Oct. 26 byelection in Toronto Centre presents a “rare” opportunity.

