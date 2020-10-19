Canada needs a new ‘fiscal anchor’ and Freeland needs to share financial plans, says PBO Giroux

The federal government should make more details about its historic, multi-billion-dollar pandemic spending plan public, including information about money set aside for yet-to-be announced measures, the expected debt and deficit by year’s end, and what the Liberals will use as a new fiscal “anchor” now that a declining debt-to-GDP ratio is unreachable, says Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

Finance Canada’s financial updates to Parliament and the public have slowed since Parliament was prorogued and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) was sworn in as the new finance minister in August, said Mr. Giroux.

The prorogation shut down the House Finance Committee, shutting off the biweekly financial updates that the Finance Department was sending the committee during the spring and summer. The government’s website that tracks its COVID-19 spending has not been updated since Aug. 11. A promised fall fiscal update has yet to materialize.

Meanwhile, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) have continued to pledge new, extended, or adapted programs to keep Canadians and the economy solvent during the pandemic, including changes to employment insurance benefits announced on Aug. 20, and three new benefits to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit that were announced Sept. 24, which the government estimated will cost $37-billion. The Liberals promised another $10-billion for infrastructure on Oct. 1, and promised a swath of initiatives in their Sept. 23 Throne Speech that won’t come cheap, including expanded childcare, pharmacare, and worker training programs, and to end chronic homelessness in the country.

The government projected a deficit of $343-billion for the current fiscal year back in July, but has not yet provided an update on that figure.

It has been ”much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s office” since Ms. Freeland took over the finance portfolio in late August, Mr. Giroux told The Hill Times in an interview.

Mr. Giroux speculated that the transition from one minister to another could be part of the reason for the sluggish pace of financial disclosures.

He said that he has not seen the Finance Department release the kind of information that it had been providing to the House Finance Committee anywhere else.

Conservative Senator Elizabeth Marshall (N.L.), who sits on the Senate Finance Committee and spent 10 years as Newfoundland and Labrador’s auditor general from 1992-2002, has also been trying to track the government’s pandemic spending over the past several months.

Finance Canada has not been providing up-to-date information to Parliamentarians or the public, she said.

“They should be able to give us monthly updates. The government has modern financial systems,” she said. “These are like the smartest people in the country, and they can’t give us current numbers on anything. They can’t give us current numbers on the deficit or the debt or the cost of the different programs. You just can’t get the information.”

“Either they have the numbers and they won’t give them to us, or they don’t have them. And if they don’t have them, I mean, that’s scary.”

Mr. Giroux’s PBO has released its own estimates of the federal government’s spending during the pandemic on a regular basis as well, using whatever information was available. It released a comprehensive report on Sept. 29 that pegged the total for all the previous and promised pandemic-related spending up until Sept. 1 at just under $238-billion.

Mr. Giroux said the government needs to release more information to back up its promises since then.

“We need a budget or a very strong fiscal update. We need a plan for the government going forward with respect to the nation’s finances,” he said.

That should include an up-to-date estimate of the federal deficit for this year, and forecasts for the next couple of years; a detailed plan with timelines for the government’s Throne Speech commitments; an idea of how much the government expects to spend, lose, or gain on the billions in loans and tax deferrals it has given out during the pandemic; how much money has been set aside for “unannounced measures”—new programs or promises that the government is currently planning—and a new fiscal “anchor,” he said.

The target of a stable or declining debt-to-GDP ratio had been the Trudeau government’s fiscal anchor until the beginning of the pandemic, he said. Having that kind of target “reassures financial markets and bond holders and the international community including rating agencies that the government has a plan, rather than not having one,” he said.

Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed dramatically in the past seven months as the government has plowed borrowed money into an effort to prop up the economy, as businesses and consumers have been restricted by public health measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Sept. 29 report from Mr. Giroux’s office predicted that Canada’s debt would grow to 48 percent of its GDP by the end of this fiscal year, up from 31 per cent last year.

A new fiscal anchor would make it easier for Ms. Freeland to decide whether to say “yes” or “no” to cabinet colleagues lobbying for more government money for their priorities, said Mr. Giroux.

How much money has the government spent during the pandemic?

In short, we don’t know precisely. The government has not yet reported on its spending during August or September. However, it has reported spending a total of $222.5-billion during the first full four months of its pandemic response—April, May, June, and July.

The government began to take serious action to respond to the pandemic in March of this year. MPs temporarily suspended sittings of the House on March 13, as the first wave of COVID-19 took hold. The government proposed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program (CERB) for people thrown out of work during the pandemic on March 25. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program (CEWS) for businesses came a month later. Many more federal programs were announced in the time in between and since.

The current fiscal year for the federal government began on April 1, and during April, May, June, and July the government spent $222.5-billion on all of its programs, transfers, and expenses—including those unrelated to the pandemic. It brought in nearly $74-billion of revenue during that four month period, leaving a deficit of roughly $149-billion in those months alone. The government has not yet reported its spending for the months of August or September.

The CERB and CEWS programs together accounted for $81-billion of the $222.5-billion the government shelled out in the first fourth months of this fiscal year, according to the Finance Department. Transfers to other levels of government cost another $31-billion; debt charges reached almost $7-billion; the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program, which provided interest-free loans to small businesses, cost another $7-billion; and all other government programs and transfers to Canadians accounted for the remaining $96-billion.

The government spent just shy of $114-billion during the same period last year.

The Liberals promised in last month’s Throne Speech to release a new update on the government’s finances at some point this fall.

How much of that spending was for pandemic relief?

It’s hard to answer this question precisely as well. By the end of July, the CERB had cost more than $50-billion; the CEWS, $31-billion. A collection of other pandemic-related benefit programs accounted for most of an additional $17-billion increase in the year-over-year cost of other government transfers to individuals during that period, according to the Finance Department.

The government transferred $700-million to the provinces for PPE and other pandemic expenses and spent another $36-million on consular assistance before April 1, according to its COVID-19 response webpage.

Without more detailed or up to date reporting, it’s not clear how much more of the government’s pandemic relief spending is already out the door.

How much has the government promised to spend on pandemic relief ?

This is an area where the government has provided some more detail, and the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer has provided its own estimate that falls within the same ballpark.

The government lists its major financial commitments for programs and transfers related to the pandemic in a Finance Department webpage titled, Canada’s COVID-19 economic response plan—overview. That website includes both money already spent and money the government has committed to or expects to spend on pandemic relief.

The webpage was last updated on Aug. 11, and at that point included a total of $214.3-billion “direct support measures.” The most costly of those were $19.4-billion for the provinces and territories through the Safe Restart Agreement; $80.5-billion for the CERB; $83.6-billion for the CEWS; and $13.8-billion for the “forgivable” portion of loans made through the Canada Emergency Business Account program.

That page also lists government relief measures that don’t count as spending: for example, giving individuals and businesses more time to make $85-billion worth of tax payments, or using Crown agencies to make billions of dollars in loans. Those measures could come at a cost to the government—if the loans default, or the taxes never get paid—but the government hasn’t said how much it expects to lose. It’s also possible that the government makes a net gain from the interest on the loans it has made.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a flurry of new, altered, or extended pandemic-related benefits since August 11, and delivered a Throne Speech that listed a range of new promises that will doubtless cost more money—for example, expanding childcare, and ending homelessness. It has not yet released any details about the cost of those measures.

peter@hilltimes.com