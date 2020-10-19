Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Canada needs a new ‘fiscal anchor’ and Freeland needs to share financial plans, says PBO Giroux

By Peter Mazereeuw      October 19, 2020

Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says he's found it 'much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s office' since Parliament returned with Chrystia Freeland in charge of the nation's finances.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured Sept. 25, 2020, on the Hill. The federal government should make more details about its pandemic spending plan public, says Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

The federal government should make more details about its historic, multi-billion-dollar pandemic spending plan public, including information about money set aside for yet-to-be announced measures, the expected debt and deficit by year’s end, and what the Liberals will use as a new fiscal “anchor” now that a declining debt-to-GDP ratio is unreachable, says Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

Finance Canada’s financial updates to Parliament and the public have slowed since Parliament was prorogued and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.) was sworn in as the new finance minister in August, said Mr. Giroux. 

The prorogation shut down the House Finance Committee, shutting off the biweekly financial updates that the Finance Department was sending the committee during the spring and summer. The government’s website that tracks its COVID-19 spending has not been updated since Aug. 11. A promised fall fiscal update has yet to materialize. 

Meanwhile, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) have continued to pledge new, extended, or adapted programs to keep Canadians and the economy solvent during the pandemic, including changes to employment insurance benefits announced on Aug. 20, and three new benefits to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit that were announced Sept. 24, which the government estimated will cost $37-billion. The Liberals promised another $10-billion for infrastructure on Oct. 1, and promised a swath of initiatives in their Sept. 23 Throne Speech that won’t come cheap, including expanded childcare, pharmacare, and worker training programs, and to end chronic homelessness in the country.

Chrystia Freeland was sworn in as Canada’s finance minister on Aug. 18. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The government projected a deficit of $343-billion for the current fiscal year back in July, but has not yet provided an update on that figure.

It has been ”much more difficult to get information out of the minister’s office” since Ms. Freeland took over the finance portfolio in late August, Mr. Giroux told The Hill Times in an interview. 

Mr. Giroux speculated that the transition from one minister to another could be part of the reason for the sluggish pace of financial disclosures. 

He said that he has not seen the Finance Department release the kind of information that it had been providing to the House Finance Committee anywhere else. 

Conservative Senator Elizabeth Marshall (N.L.), who sits on the Senate Finance Committee and spent 10 years as Newfoundland and Labrador’s auditor general from 1992-2002, has also been trying to track the government’s pandemic spending over the past several months. 

Finance Canada has not been providing up-to-date information to Parliamentarians or the public, she said. 

“They should be able to give us monthly updates. The government has modern financial systems,” she said. “These are like the smartest people in the country, and they can’t give us current numbers on anything. They can’t give us current numbers on the deficit or the debt or the cost of the different programs. You just can’t get the information.” 

“Either they have the numbers and they won’t give them to us, or they don’t have them. And if they don’t have them, I mean, that’s scary.”   

Mr. Giroux’s PBO has released its own estimates of the federal government’s spending during the pandemic on a regular basis as well, using whatever information was available. It released a comprehensive report on Sept. 29 that pegged the total for all the previous and promised pandemic-related spending up until Sept. 1 at just under $238-billion.

‘Either they have the numbers and they won’t give them to us, or they don’t have them,’ says Conservative Senator and former provincial auditor general Elizabeth Marshall, pictured in 2019 with Senator Don Plett. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Mr. Giroux said the government needs to release more information to back up its promises since then.

“We need a budget or a very strong fiscal update. We need a plan for the government going forward with respect to the nation’s finances,” he said. 

That should include an up-to-date estimate of the federal deficit for this year, and forecasts for the next couple of years; a detailed plan with timelines for the government’s Throne Speech commitments; an idea of how much the government expects to spend, lose, or gain on the billions in loans and tax deferrals it has given out during the pandemic; how much money has been set aside for “unannounced measures”—new programs or promises that the government is currently planning—and a new fiscal “anchor,” he said.

The target of a stable or declining debt-to-GDP ratio had been the Trudeau government’s fiscal anchor until the beginning of the pandemic, he said. Having that kind of target “reassures financial markets and bond holders and the international community including rating agencies that the government has a plan, rather than not having one,” he said.

Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed dramatically in the past seven months as the government has plowed borrowed money into an effort to prop up the economy, as businesses and consumers have been restricted by public health measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Sept. 29 report from Mr. Giroux’s office predicted that Canada’s debt would grow to 48 percent of its GDP by the end of this fiscal year, up from 31 per cent last year.  

A new fiscal anchor would make it easier for Ms. Freeland to decide whether to say “yes” or “no” to cabinet colleagues lobbying for more government money for their priorities, said Mr. Giroux.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, pictured in 2018, says the government needs to make public more details of how much it has spent, is planning to spend, and where it will draw a line in the sand as Canada’s debt continues to mount. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

How much money has the government spent during the pandemic?

In short, we don’t know precisely. The government has not yet reported on its spending during August or September. However, it has reported spending a total of $222.5-billion during the first full four months of its pandemic response—April, May, June, and July.

The government began to take serious action to respond to the pandemic in March of this year. MPs temporarily suspended sittings of the House on March 13, as the first wave of COVID-19 took hold. The government proposed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program (CERB) for people thrown out of work during the pandemic on March 25. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program (CEWS) for businesses came a month later. Many more federal programs were announced in the time in between and since. 

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit accounted for a huge chunk of federal spending during April, May, June, and July, according to Finance Canada’s Fiscal Monitor. Spending details for August and September have not yet been released. Screencapture of Finance Canada’s Fiscal Monitor

The current fiscal year for the federal government began on April 1, and during April, May, June, and July the government spent $222.5-billion on all of its programs, transfers, and expenses—including those unrelated to the pandemic. It brought in nearly $74-billion of revenue during that four month period, leaving a deficit of roughly $149-billion in those months alone. The government has not yet reported its spending for the months of August or September.

The CERB and CEWS programs together accounted for $81-billion of the $222.5-billion the government shelled out in the first fourth months of this fiscal year, according to the Finance Department. Transfers to other levels of government cost another $31-billion; debt charges reached almost $7-billion; the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program, which provided interest-free loans to small businesses, cost another $7-billion; and all other government programs and transfers to Canadians accounted for the remaining $96-billion.

The government spent just shy of $114-billion during the same period last year.

The Liberals promised in last month’s Throne Speech to release a new update on the government’s finances at some point this fall.

How much of that spending was for pandemic relief?

It’s hard to answer this question precisely as well. By the end of July, the CERB had cost more than $50-billion; the CEWS, $31-billion. A collection of other pandemic-related benefit programs accounted for most of an additional $17-billion increase in the year-over-year cost of other government transfers to individuals during that period, according to the Finance Department. 

The government transferred $700-million to the provinces for PPE and other pandemic expenses and spent another $36-million on consular assistance before April 1, according to its COVID-19 response webpage. 

Without more detailed or up to date reporting, it’s not clear how much more of the government’s pandemic relief spending is already out the door.

How much has the government promised to spend on pandemic relief?

This is an area where the government has provided some more detail, and the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer has provided its own estimate that falls within the same ballpark.

The government lists its major financial commitments for programs and transfers related to the pandemic in a Finance Department webpage titled, Canada’s COVID-19 economic response plan—overview. That website includes both money already spent and money the government has committed to or expects to spend on pandemic relief.

The webpage was last updated on Aug. 11, and at that point included a total of $214.3-billion “direct support measures.” The most costly of those were $19.4-billion for the provinces and territories through the Safe Restart Agreement; $80.5-billion for the CERB; $83.6-billion for the CEWS; and $13.8-billion for the “forgivable” portion of loans made through the Canada Emergency Business Account program.

That page also lists government relief measures that don’t count as spending: for example, giving individuals and businesses more time to make $85-billion worth of tax payments, or using Crown agencies to make billions of dollars in loans. Those measures could come at a cost to the government—if the loans default, or the taxes never get paid—but the government hasn’t said how much it expects to lose. It’s also possible that the government makes a net gain from the interest on the loans it has made.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a flurry of new, altered, or extended pandemic-related benefits since August 11, and delivered a Throne Speech that listed a range of new promises that will doubtless cost more money—for example, expanding childcare, and ending homelessness. It has not yet released any details about the cost of those measures.

peter@hilltimes.com

Peter Mazereeuw

Peter Mazereeuw is a deputy editor for The Hill Times covering politics, legislation, and the Senate.
- peter@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Six systemic crises’ confronting Canada, and politicians, policy-makers, health-care professionals need ‘systems thinking’ to tackle them, says public policy expert

News|By Mike Lapointe
Global Brief magazine editor Irvin Studin says politicians and policy-makers' thinking is 'too small, it’s too linear, it’s too path dependent, and it looks increasingly absurd as these systemic crises.'

Senators zip lips on Meredith deal that includes gag order for harassed former staffers

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Senators on the Internal Economy Committee have little to say about approving a deal to bind Don Meredith's harassment victims to silence in order to receive compensation for their treatment.

MPs, Taiwanese envoy highlight opportunities to strengthen relations between Taiwan, Canada amid COVID-19 fallout, China tensions

News|By Mike Lapointe
Liberal MP John McKay says closer cooperation with Taiwan in the current environment represents a ‘massive opportunity with little or no downside’

NDP open to Tory special committee on WE scandal, says MP Julian, as Liberals slam the proposal

News|By Palak Mangat
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez would not rule out turning next week's possible vote into one of confidence, which the NDP called ‘very bizarre.’

A parliamentary recognition of Uyghur genocide will be met with a ‘strong reaction,’ says Chinese ambassador

News|By Neil Moss
'We will take resolute measures to safeguard our sovereignty, national security, and the development interests,' Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu says.

Senate art group turns focus to restoration, finding gaps in Indigenous representation

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘We can do it in small steps and make big impacts,’ says Senator Patricia Bovey of a plan to broaden the Indigenous works the Chamber highlights, and help with reconciliation.

Stronger social policies needed to boost resiliency, combat future pandemic threats, says Tam

News|By Palak Mangat
‘To help us better prepare for any future pandemic, it’s about addressing health inequities, ensuring that our population is sustained and can be resilient to future threats,’ says Dr. Theresa Tam.

Senate leaders at impasse on committees as PSG balks at clause keeping seats with groups

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
With each side accusing the other of playing ‘hostage’ with negotiations, ISG Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain says it would be ‘anarchy’ to let seats leave with Senators.

House first-quarter spending drops $7.4-million overall, largely thanks to COVID-19

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Up to mid-September, the House of Commons has spent roughly $3.2-million related to COVID-19, according to chief financial officer Daniel Paquette.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions