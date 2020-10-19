Ottawa has the power to bring the temperature down in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX—Over my time in this business I have witnessed and written about many terrible things—the 1982 sinking of the Ocean Ranger with all hands lost, the 1998 crash of Swissair 111 with no survivors, the ghastly abuse of boys at Mount Cashel Orphanage uncovered in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the 2015 killing of Newfoundlander Don Dunphy by a member of the premier’s security squad, and countless individual tragedies lost now in the mists of time.