Trudeau’s agenda suggests feds need full four years until October 2023 to get it all done

It would be useful if the political parties could find ways to cooperate and make things work, rather than dare each other to bring the government down.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured in Ottawa on Oct. 1, 2020. Crises offer our society the opportunity to cower and run for cover, or to be bold and think big. We have the opportunity to reimagine our society, learn the lessons that have been laid bare this year, and build back better, writes Andrew Cardozo.