News

NDP open to Tory special committee on WE scandal, says MP Julian, as Liberals slam the proposal

By Palak Mangat      October 16, 2020

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez would not rule out turning next week's possible vote into one of confidence, which the NDP called ‘very bizarre.’

NDP House Leader Peter Julian, pictured in December 2017 with Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, says the Conservatives are 'presenting something very similar to what we have presented.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The NDP says it would consider working with the Conservatives to form a special committee probing the WE Charity controversy, among other ethical issues.

Speaking to The Hill Times Friday, House Leader Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.) said he could see the NDP greenlighting efforts by its fellow opposition party to shed more light on the feds’ controversy, if it comes to a vote. It’s only one of three issues the Tories could put forward Tuesday in the House during the opposition day debates.

“They’re presenting something very similar to what we have presented,” he said, noting he tabled a similar motion at the House Finance committee last week that called for such a group to be set up.

While the Conservatives are pitching a special “anti-corruption committee,” Mr. Julian said he prefers a special committee to look into all allegations of misspending and favouritism in pandemic-related contracts, which would still include the WE Charity controversy.

Asked how he felt about the Liberals’ counterproposal to set up a committee that looks at all general pandemic spending, Mr. Julian threw cold water on the idea, saying that role should rest with the House Finance Committee (of which he is a member).

“We believe putting it into one special committee makes sense, but not taking on the evaluation of overall government spending, because that’s the role of the Finance Committee,” he said.

The Conservatives’ pitch of an “anti-corruption committee” comes as Liberal filibusters have taken over the House Ethics and Finance committees this week. Liberal MPs on both committees have been using procedural tactics to block opposition efforts to revive studies into the since-cancelled deal the feds struck with WE Charity to deliver the troubled Canada Student Service Grant.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) gave notice that the motion could come forward on Tuesday, the party’s first scheduled opposition day of the session, proposing the creation of a Conservative-chaired committee. It would include 15 MPs and dig into alleged conflicts of interest as well as the WE Charity controversy. It includes a request to access documents already being sought by the two other committees, including unredacted copies of files first released in August that were heavily censored.

Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara holds up a mask Thursday that he encouraged his colleagues on the House Ethics Committee to buy. Screen capture via ParlVu

The committees had their work cut short when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) prorogued Parliament on Aug. 18 until Sept. 23. Motions to release documents related to the controversy have come forward at those committees, but Liberals have so far been successful delaying votes on such motions. As a minority government, the Liberal MPs can’t control the outcome and could be defeated.

Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, Que.) slammed the Conservatives’ motion as “partisan and irresponsible,” instead pitching a body that would dig into all pandemic spending.

“There’s been lots of programs put in place [during the pandemic], and it would be very useful to have a committee look at all of that,” he said. “That’d be a real committee where real work is done, not something partisan like the Conservatives are proposing.”

During the presser, Mr. Rodriguez did not rule out turning next week’s possible vote into one of confidence. He dismissed the Conservatives’ proposal, saying that his focus remains on supporting “serious work with a serious committee.”

It was “very bizarre” that Mr. Rodriguez didn’t rule out a confidence vote, said Mr. Julian.

“As Parliament working together, we’ve already given this role to the Finance Committee to evaluate spending to make sure that the programs match the interest of the government,” he said. “The reaction is so over the top, and it is concerning that there may be some real truth to the allegations of misspending and favouritism.”

The Conservatives could force debate on the floor of the House on Tuesday, meaning a vote on their motion could come shortly after.

The Finance Committee, which met into the evening Thursday beyond its scheduled time, had its Friday meeting “abruptly cancelled” an hour before it was slated to meet at 11 a.m., said Mr. Julian. His committee colleague, Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.), also noted this on Twitter, and Mr. Julian said there was “no explanation” given.

Evelyn Lukyniuk, clerk of the Finance Committee, confirmed in an email to The Hill Times that the group was not meeting Friday. When asked why it was cancelled, she would only say it’s the chair’s responsibility to convene a meeting.

It was a long night for Liberal Finance Committee chair Wayne Easter, seen during Thursday’s meeting. Screen capture via ParlVu

The committee’s chair Liberal MP Wayne Easter (Malpeque, P.E.I.) could not be reached in time for publication. Ms. Lukyniuk said that formally, “no notice of meeting was published for this meeting, therefore, no cancellation notice will be published.”

Her comments came shortly after Liberal MPs filibustered for hours at the two committees.

Rookie Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, Ont.), who does not officially sit on the Ethics Committee but stood in for a colleague on Thursday, waxed poetic about the merits of rhetorical devices and philosophers like Plato and Aristotle.

Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara (Vaughan-Woodbridge, Ont.) said Ethics committee members should be “very judicious and diligent” in choosing what to study. At one point, he looked down at his notes and later encouraged his colleagues to support the Royal Canadian Legion’s non-medical poppy masks, which have been running about $10 and are available online.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett speaks to the House Ethics Committee on Thursday as the sun shines through behind him. Screen capture via ParlVu 

“I ordered about 10 and they arrived yesterday. I wear it with much pride,” he said, holding one up, noting that Remembrance Day ceremonies may be more virtual to comply with public health guidance this year.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Ont.), his party’s ethics critic, provided a literal window into the prolonged nature of the proceedings. Those tuning into the meeting could track how the lengthy event stretched on, with the daylight hours slowly winding down over his shoulder where he was sitting in front of a window.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett speaks to the House Ethics Committee on Thursday, this time into the late hours of the evening. Screen capture via ParlVu 

“Folks of any political stripe do not like corruption and they do not like cover-ups. And that’s what this is,” he said.

The Liberals have repeatedly pointed to the appearances, before Parliament was prorogued, of Mr. Trudeau, some of his aides, and numerous officials from Finance Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada at committees as proof of the government’s willingness to answer questions related to the controversy.

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

More in News

A parliamentary recognition of Uyghur genocide will be met with a ‘strong reaction,’ says Chinese ambassador

News|By Neil Moss
'We will take resolute measures to safeguard our sovereignty, national security, and the development interests,' Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu says.

Senate art group turns focus to restoration, finding gaps in Indigenous representation

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘We can do it in small steps and make big impacts,’ says Senator Patricia Bovey of a plan to broaden the Indigenous works the Chamber highlights, and help with reconciliation.

Stronger social policies needed to boost resiliency, combat future pandemic threats, says Tam

News|By Palak Mangat
‘To help us better prepare for any future pandemic, it’s about addressing health inequities, ensuring that our population is sustained and can be resilient to future threats,’ says Dr. Theresa Tam.

Senate leaders at impasse on committees as PSG balks at clause keeping seats with groups

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
With each side accusing the other of playing ‘hostage’ with negotiations, ISG Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain says it would be ‘anarchy’ to let seats leave with Senators.

House first-quarter spending drops $7.4-million overall, largely thanks to COVID-19

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Up to mid-September, the House of Commons has spent roughly $3.2-million related to COVID-19, according to chief financial officer Daniel Paquette.

Senate audit committee is ‘a step forward,’ with non-voting external members a necessary compromise, say Senators

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘The appearance is terrible,’ says former Senate ethics officer Jean Fournier of the Red Chamber's long-awaited new oversight group, which gives Senators a final say on review of their expenses.

Centre Block renovation estimates likely to land in new year, PSPC says work on track despite COVID-19

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Public Services and Procurement Canada is planning to survey the public on its plans for Parliament Hill, something that wasn’t done ahead of renovations to either the West Block or the Senate of Canada Building.

Tam says ‘extremely difficult balance’ lays ahead in second wave of COVID-19

News|By Palak Mangat
'Everyone wants to get schools open, they want to have not just the essential businesses but some of the other sectors open as well. But as a result, it looks like some of the rebound has happened,' says Dr. Theresa Tam.

O’Toole can’t keep promise to return election rebates to Conservative riding associations if there’s a fall or spring federal election, but he will next time

News|By Abbas Rana
'Ridings will receive the full equivalent of their candidate rebate for every election going forward,' says Cory Hann, the Conservative Party’s director of communications.
