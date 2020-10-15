How to fix the Canadian Forces’ grievance system

OTTAWA—The Canadian Forces grievance process has been in a shambles for years, mostly attributable to excessive delay. In 1998, the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Antonio Lamer, in his first independent review of the National Defence Act wrote, “Soldiers are not second-class citizens. They are entitled to be treated with respect, and, in the case of the grievance process, in a procedurally fair manner. This is a fundamental principle that must not be lost in a bureaucratic process, even a military one. … They deserve a grievance process that addresses their grievances in a fair, transparent, and prompt manner.”