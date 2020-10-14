Trudeau Liberals failing to stand up to MBS and Saudi Arabia

Canada is dithering on core values of human rights and freedom by not responding to the antics of Saudi Arabia’s infamous Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS. Ottawa just suspended export permits for Turkey due to its nefarious role in the violent conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. No such vigilance exists for Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, pictured on March 22, 2018, in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Defence Secretary James N. Mattis. Photograph courtesy of Flickr
TORONTO—The Trudeau Liberals’ weak stance towards Saudi Arabia undermines any promise to assert Canada as a principled democracy in an increasingly illiberal world.
