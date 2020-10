The federal government vowed to plant two billion trees over 10 years, to soak up carbon dioxide. But now they’re banning plastic bags, straws, food dishes, cutlery, six pack rings, stir sticks, and replacing them with paper? So, cutting down more trees? Plastic is cheap. Metal cutlery on airplanes is heavy, needs sanitizing, and ceramic dishes break. Cloth grocery bags grow bacteria unless washed, using a lot of water daily.