Stronger social policies needed to boost resiliency, combat future pandemic threats, says Tam

‘To help us better prepare for any future pandemic, it’s about addressing health inequities, ensuring that our population is sustained and can be resilient to future threats,’ says Dr. Theresa Tam.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, right, pictured on Sept. 22 with her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, told a public health conference that 'social cohesion is a critical ingredient to our response, and the ability of our society to put the needs of a group above their own is absolutely essential.'