News

Stronger social policies needed to boost resiliency, combat future pandemic threats, says Tam

By Palak Mangat      October 14, 2020

‘To help us better prepare for any future pandemic, it’s about addressing health inequities, ensuring that our population is sustained and can be resilient to future threats,’ says Dr. Theresa Tam.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, right, pictured on Sept. 22 with her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, told a public health conference that 'social cohesion is a critical ingredient to our response, and the ability of our society to put the needs of a group above their own is absolutely essential.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Health inequities could impede Canada’s future pandemic preparedness, says the country’s top doctor, who urged political leaders to adopt stronger social policies to address such gaps.

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

