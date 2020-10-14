Stronger social policies needed to boost resiliency, combat future pandemic threats, says Tam

‘To help us better prepare for any future pandemic, it’s about addressing health inequities, ensuring that our population is sustained and can be resilient to future threats,’ says Dr. Theresa Tam.
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, right, pictured on Sept. 22 with her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, told a public health conference that 'social cohesion is a critical ingredient to our response, and the ability of our society to put the needs of a group above their own is absolutely essential.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Health inequities could impede Canada’s future pandemic preparedness, says the country’s top doctor, who urged political leaders to adopt stronger social policies to address such gaps.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Public Services and Procurement Canada is planning to survey the public on its plans for Parliament Hill, something that wasn’t done ahead of renovations to either the West Block or the Senate of Canada Building.
'Everyone wants to get schools open, they want to have not just the essential businesses but some of the other sectors open as well. But as a result, it looks like some of the rebound has happened,' says Dr. Theresa Tam.