Senate audit committee is ‘a step forward,’ with non-voting external members a necessary compromise, say Senators

The Senate’s new Audit and Oversight Committee features external members who are selected, non-voting, and in a minority, making it ripe for conflict of interest concerns says the Senate’s first ethics officer, while even its critics in the Senate call it a “step forward.”

Members of the Senate’s two largest groups—the Independent Senators’ Group and the Conservatives—who helped end a years-long stalemate over the establishment of such an oversight committee say the decision on membership was a necessary compromise to get the committee up and running eight years after the Senate spending scandal erupted and five years after a damning auditor general’s report recommended a completely independent panel monitor the Chamber’s expenses.

Conservative Senator David Wells and Independent Senator Raymonde Saint-Germain, who both sat on the subcommittee struck in 2015 to address the matter, said making the external members non-voting was a necessary compromise to move forward. The ISG had long been advocating for external members, while a 2017 recommendation suggested it be comprised solely of Senators.

“You either come to a compromise or this doesn’t get done. And we saw for five years this didn’t get done because people weren’t willing to compromise,” said Sen. Wells (Newfoundland and Labrador), who introduced a motion on Oct. 1 to create the new committee. It’s the first time the Senate has struck a new standing committee since 2014, and Senators unanimously supported the motion.

The committee will be made up of three Senators and two non-voting members who will be selected by the Senate on the recommendation of the other three members. At least one external member must be present at all meetings for there to be a quorum, and any member can issue a dissenting opinion on public reports. Both Sen. Wells and Sen. Saint-Germain highlighted the ability to dissent as key to transparency, with Sen. Wells calling it a “groundbreaking” approach.

“We’re going much farther than a simple audit and we will be very public. We have two external members that will be able to make any public declarations,” said Sen. Saint-Germain (De la Vallière, Que.) of the “very modern” committee, which will look into the Senate’s whole budget—estimated at $115.6-million this year—rather than just the Senator office budgets examined in the 2015 auditor general report.

“Let’s suppose the first report of this committee, we have a dissident report, that will be the headlines, the dissident,” said Sen. Saint-Germain. “So we’re going very very far.”

‘Far from over’: Sen. McPhedran

Former Senate ethics officer Jean Fournier said the move to have only two external members who are non-voting and handpicked is a “terrible compromise,” unethical, a clear conflict of interest, and looks bad on the Senate, giving the impression that it still doesn’t take ethical issues seriously.

“If you have three Senators on a committee and two outsiders, it’s obvious that the Senators will review the expenses and make the final decisions,” said Mr. Fournier, who said it’s best to listen to former auditor general Michael Ferguson, whose scathing 2015 report said an independent, five-member oversight body was necessary to bring transformational change to how the institution manages expenses.

“It’s just not ethical. The appearance is terrible,” he said, and the “bottom line” is Senators reviewing their own expenses creates a conflict of interest. “In dealing with these situations, I think you need clarity, particularly when you’re dealing with delicate, potentially controversial issues that relate to conflict of interest and the review of expenses … It’s not clean, it’s not clear, it doesn’t pass the smell test.”

He especially took issue with Sen. Wells’ assertion before the Senate that Canada is now a world leader. If that were true, Canada would follow the Australian or U.K. models, established in 2017 and 2009, respectively, which both established independent parliamentary expenses authorities with no politicians as their members, said Mr. Fournier.

When Senators consulted their U.K. counterparts, Sen. Wells said the British Parliamentarians said they shouldn’t have done it that way, and mistakes were made because of public pressure in the wake of their own scandal—MPs making inappropriate spending claims that led to the creation of the powerful Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

“We learned from that,” said Sen. Wells. “For someone to say that [the U.K.’s] is the world model I think is incorrect. I think time will show what the Senate of Canada has done will be the world model. This will be fully transparent.”

Independent Senator Marilou McPhedran (Manitoba) said she shares Mr. Fournier’s assessment and has been “dismayed and disappointed” by the whole process leading to the committee’s creation.

“It is a gross exaggeration to say this is anything close to a leading example of responsible oversight,” she said, saying it’s clearly neither sufficient nor genuine.

“All I can say that gives me any hope here is that we have to see this as an interim step, and I do know that there are a number of other ISG Senators who share my disappointment. We were assured it was the best deal possible under the circumstances, and maybe that’s true for now, but this is far from over,” said Sen. McPhedran.

At some point you’ve got to accept compromise, said Progressive Senator Peter Harder, a longtime advocate for external oversight, who said that’s still where he hopes this committee is headed.

“It is a step forward but it is not the ultimate objective,” said the Ontario Senator, who supports the committee.

“If I were to insist on this point of view, we would make no progress on that and to me that’s unacceptable,” said Sen. Harder. “Politics is the art of the possible and sometimes compromise is important to make progress.”

‘Just get started,’ say groups of long-delayed committee

While Sen. Saint-Germain said she personally wanted the external members to hold voting positions, it was not possible according to the rules of the Parliament of Canada Act. Both she and Sen. Wells said their understanding of the act is that parliamentary committees must be made up of Parliamentarians, and while they changed the Senate Rules to give external members access to meetings, voting is a different matter.

When the Senate returns Oct. 27, it’s expected the three Senators will be named, and when they meet, they will select the two external members to put before all Senators for agreement. The rules set out that the new committee’s chair can’t come from the same Senate group as the chair of the powerful Senate Internal Economy Committee—in this Parliament’s case, the ISG—and a preliminary agreement from earlier this month seen by The Hill Times puts a Conservative Senator in the role.

Sen. Saint-Germain said she expects it’ll be created within the first couple days. The members will come from the ISG, Conservative caucus, and the Canadian Senators Group (CSG), she said, and while there have been discussions about who will populate them, she couldn’t confirm who those individuals would be. That leaves out a fourth currently recognized group in the Red Chamber: the Progressive Senate Group (PSG), which formed earlier this year from the former Senate Liberals and has since pulled several members from the ISG.

PSG leader Jane Cordy said she’s comfortable with the approach, and was assured the Senate could broaden committee numbers so all groups are represented.

“It’s just taking forever and I know that there are many people who would suggest changes, I understand that, but my feeling is let’s get moving, just get started,”and look to make further changes once it’s up and running, she said.

Still, Sen. Cordy said she was surprised to hear Sen. Saint-Germain say it’s decided that none of the PSG’s 11 members will be in the inaugural group, saying nothing about committees has been agreed on.

CSG Leader Scott Tannas (Alberta) expressed surprise at hearing the two external members will be non-voting, but said he’s not too bothered by that fact.

“To me, it’s about a committee that’s going to work to make sure money is being spent efficiently, that people are operating efficiently, and have the ability to express their concerns if they see something they don’t like,” he said, and the group “respectfully disagreed” with Ferguson that members all should be external.

“The Senate is an institution [and] has to be responsible for its own affairs and its own spending,” he said, noting the ability to file a dissenting report is a “heavy threat” in the external members’ arsenal.

The groups were close to an agreement on this committee for about a year, he said, but delays caused by the election, winter break, and COVID-19, especially, got in the way of its introduction.

Like Mr. Fournier, who said he doesn’t know many who—including himself—would serve on the committee if asked, Sen. McPhedran questioned the ability to find good quality external members.

“Who are we going to get of substance and credibility and expertise willing to take such a nominal role in such a crucial responsibility?” she said.

Sen. Saint-Germain said the committee will look for high profile people who aren’t afraid to speak publicly, and both she and Sen. Wells said Senators should offer judgement after it’s had time to meet.

“Let’s give it a chance for it to work,” she said. “We are all aware that our credibility and credibility of the Senate is important and this committee will be part of it.”

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times