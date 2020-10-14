House committees return with some new faces as chairs

Plus, MPs celebrate thanksgiving with turkey, hiking, and a wedding; and detained Canadians in China recently got their first consular visit in months.
Conservative MPs David Sweet, right, Marilyn Gladu, middle, and Robert Kitchen, left, have been elected as chairs of the House Committee on Access to Information, Privacy, and Ethics, the House Committee on the Status of Women, and the House Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, respectively. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
With the new parliamentary session underway, House of Commons committees are starting to take shape with some chairs already elected, including a few new faces.
Public Services and Procurement Canada is planning to survey the public on its plans for Parliament Hill, something that wasn’t done ahead of renovations to either the West Block or the Senate of Canada Building.
'Everyone wants to get schools open, they want to have not just the essential businesses but some of the other sectors open as well. But as a result, it looks like some of the rebound has happened,' says Dr. Theresa Tam.
'The Liberals will, at some point, have their ducks in order,' says Liberal strategist Elliot Hughes. 'They’ll set things up so the NDP is unable to support an initiative, and maybe not meet a demand.'