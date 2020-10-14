Global COVID-19 aid will help keep the world from missing out on students’ potential: reader

The world is witnessing the largest global catastrophe since the Second World War due to the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, 94 per cent of the world’s student population were affected by school closures, with up to 99 percent in low- and middle-income countries. An increase in school and college dropouts is anticipated this year and the next, leading to serious social issues. The pandemic threatens decades of progress and may result in wastage of untold human potential.