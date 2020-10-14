Better history lessons could stave off false pandemic claims

If we were better informed on previous pandemics, it would prevent gaslighting politicians from trying to bamboozle the electorate with apple-to-orange comparisons.

During the Oct. 7 debate, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence claimed that the Democrats had done a worse job of handling the swine flu, in defence of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite it never being considered to be anywhere as lethal as COVID-19, writes Scott Taylor.