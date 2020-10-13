Tam says ‘extremely difficult balance’ lays ahead in second wave of COVID-19

'There was of course an increase in what provinces felt to be appropriate in terms of gatherings, but there were actual rules applied to those settings as well,' says Dr. Theresa Tam. 'Getting the balance is extremely difficult. You’re going to see this in the Quebec context and the Ontario context as well, where maybe things did get loosened up more than one expected.'
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, pictured on Oct. 13, says 'one might have predicted' that settings where outbreaks are now occurring were 'predictable,' but public officers 'will not hesitate to clamp down' at these sites. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The country’s top doctor called on leaders Tuesday to consider “fine-tuning” any reopening plans to avoid the possibility of more cases and a “yo-yoing” effect in the pandemic’s second wave.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'The Liberals will, at some point, have their ducks in order,' says Liberal strategist Elliot Hughes. 'They’ll set things up so the NDP is unable to support an initiative, and maybe not meet a demand.'
The new legislation must come into effect by Dec. 18 in order to meet the deadline imposed by a Quebec court after the September 2019 Truchon case and subsequent appeals by both the federal and Quebec governments.
'I think there’s a lot of healing to be done and if we approach it in this spirit of mutual respect, I think we can emerge from this difficult period a much stronger party,' says runner-up Dimitri Lascaris.