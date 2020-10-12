With Canada’s way of life at risk, return to normal shouldn’t be governments’ goal

Put simply, 2020 will not be a year remembered fondly. By anyone.



And the hard truth is that prior to the pandemic, our country was not on a great path—it was stuck in neutral. Declining productivity and growth meant that Canadians were not getting ahead.



In the face of our current challenges, one thing is clear: Canada has a choice and the ability to come back stronger, but only if our governments, industry, and each of us, take the necessary focused action today.