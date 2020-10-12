Urban-based Indigenous populations matter, let’s start acting like it

When I was finally able to leave residential school and then high school, I moved from place to place for many reasons. I no longer had a physical residence on the reserve. I had very few job prospects and a non-existent support system. I ventured out, as a very vulnerable young woman, taking odd jobs which included working in a fish plant in Co-op Point, as a nurse’s aide in The Pas, and finally as a chambermaid in Winnipeg, where I had arrived in 1971.