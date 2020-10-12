Systemic racism in the Canadian security and intelligence community is a persistent threat  

OTTAWA—In Canada, the Security and Intelligence community has seen a moderate rise of women in leadership positions and national security decision making. Yet, visible minorities across gender and racial lines are systemically deprived of national security careers and from serving their country. More hurtful, too many Muslim-Canadians face harassment and discrimination by national security providers. They are also not served and protected by the same organizations, even amidst a surge in far-right rhetoric and violence targeting, amongst others, the Muslim communities.