Pandemic risks undoing progress at achieving gender parity

School closures caused by COVID-19 have interrupted education for 1.6 billion children—and there is far less chance of girls returning to the classroom than boys. The picture is alarming.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his Speech from the Throne, identified supporting
developing countries on their economic recoveries and resilience as one of his government's priorities. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Sunita is 16. She has been married for four years. At the age of 12, she became a child bride—forced into marriage and out of education by her parents in the Indian state of Bihar.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'The Liberals will, at some point, have their ducks in order,' says Liberal strategist Elliot Hughes. 'They’ll set things up so the NDP is unable to support an initiative, and maybe not meet a demand.'
The new legislation must come into effect by Dec. 18 in order to meet the deadline imposed by a Quebec court after the September 2019 Truchon case and subsequent appeals by both the federal and Quebec governments.
'I think there’s a lot of healing to be done and if we approach it in this spirit of mutual respect, I think we can emerge from this difficult period a much stronger party,' says runner-up Dimitri Lascaris.