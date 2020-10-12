Now more than ever, the world needs data stewards

Canadians are surrounded by data that impact their opinions and actions. A recent innovative study from Statistics Canada estimated the value of the stock of data, databases and data science in Canada at $217-billion in 2018. From consuming suggested content on social platforms to apps that help us manage our interactions during a pandemic, data is a constant presence. Because of its strong influence, it is important to understand the difference between good, unclear and bad data, and the impact it can have in shaping policy. It is important to be critical of the source, quality, and positioning of data and statistics in our decision-making processes.