News

‘Much more gets accomplished when hyper-partisanship is taken out of politics’: MPs, experts, politicos weigh in on leadership during global pandemic’s second wave

By Mike Lapointe      October 12, 2020

'This is exactly the time that you need to have confidence that your political leadership is going to be making those types of decisions with one thing in mind, and that is what is best needed to save the lives of people,' said new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
With the ‘second wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic confronting the highest levels of leadership in both politics and in the health community, as confirmed cases continue to increase in jurisdictions across Canada, both MPs and experts say that “this is the time when we need to work for the health and safety of every Canadian,” according to Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin, that “the nature of leadership demands a level of cooperation that is exceptional,” according to NDP MP Don Davies, and that the Green Party believes that “much more gets accomplished when hyper-partisanship is taken out of politics and we look for areas of commonality,” according to newly-appointed Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.

The pandemic has made cooperation and collaboration between political parties even more necessary than it was before, said Ms. Paul in an interview with The Hill Times on Oct. 7. “We believe that much more gets accomplished when hyper-partisanship is taken out of politics and we look for areas of commonality,” said Ms. Paul. “Wherever possible, that’s going to be where we are working towards and supporting.”

“The job of a party like ours, as an opposition party, in a period of pandemic, is to cooperate and collaborate, but it’s also to hold the government to account and make sure that politics doesn’t enter into those kind of important decisions,” said Ms. Paul. “This is exactly the time that you need to have confidence that your political leadership is going to be making those types of decisions with one thing in mind, and that is what is best is needed to save the lives of people.”

Ontario’s new COVID-19 cases ramped up dramatically last week, as the province announced new confirmed cases would exceed 900, and prompted an emergency cabinet meeting of the province’s leaders to decide whether or not to return to a modified version of Stage 2 restrictions that were in place during May and June earlier this year. The province then introduced additional targeted public health measures in Ottawa, Peel Region, and Toronto on Oct. 10. The modified Stage 2 restrictions will be in place for a minimum of 28 days and reviewed on an ongoing basis, according to the government.

In Quebec, as CBC has reported, health minister Christian Dubé announced on Oct. 8 that nearly all the municipalities between the Montreal region and the Quebec City area along the St. Lawrence river are now considered “red zones,” and that new measures will be soon enacted to combat the pandemic.

According to CTV, Quebec Premier François Legault reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Oct. 8, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 82,992.

In British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced on Oct. 8 that 10,000 cases have been confirmed to date, and that 110 more cases of the disease have been confirmed.

“That is not going to be about the next election, that is not going to be about what focus groups say, but that is what’s going to protect the most amount of people,” said Ms. Paul. “I’m the leader of a political party, but I’m also part of the greater community. People on our campaign team lost loved ones during this pandemic, I have people that are out of work in my family because of this pandemic, my son is not in school because of this, and my message would be that we are living this the same way that you are, and my concern is to make sure that we all get through this as intact as possible, and that no one, if we can help it, falls through the cracks and we’re going to keep calling the government to account to make sure that that doesn’t happen, and we’ll work with the other parties in the spirit that puts people first and that values human life and puts partisanship aside to make sure that their urgent needs are taken care of.”

When this is done, and Ms. Paul said she believes “it will eventually be done,” the Green Party will work with anyone who wants to build a more resilient society “so when the next crisis hits, we aren’t thrown into such disarray and people know that they will be taken care of, and that’s my personal commitment to them, and that’s something I hope all of the other leaders are commitment to.”

As previously reported by The Hill Times, Ms. Paul’s next race is set for a byelection in Toronto-Centre on Oct. 26, a riding which was previously held by former finance minister Bill Morneau, who stepped down amid the fallout that continues with the controversy surrounding WE Charity.

‘Been a little bit of a retreat in the House of Commons’

Liberal MP Darren Fisher (Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, N.S.), who is currently in isolation following his return to the ‘Atlantic bubble’ after a trip to Ottawa, told The Hill Times that although we’re seeing a resurgence, which some might call “the second wave,” from day one, there’s been a significant level of cooperation between the provinces, territories and the federal government.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured in Ottawa on Oct. 1, 2020. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

In the early days of COVID, we saw “a very high level of cooperation of collaboration inside the House of Commons at the federal level,” says Liberal MP Darren Fisher.

“We saw unanimous support for a lot of the things that we rolled out, we saw a lot of collaboration with Dr. Tam and the public health officials in each province and territory, and something that I don’t think has existed in the past, was, regardless of political stripes, a real willingness to work together, and I’m quite proud of that.”

“There has been a little bit of a retreat in that in the House of Commons in the last little bit. I think that’s somewhat to be expected, but with something like COVID and this pandemic that’s scorched the world, it’s so important that we all put partisanship aside.”

Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin (Saint-Jean, Que.), who is the party’s deputy house leader, told The Hill Times that there is always a fine balance between partisanship and collaboration.

“We’re always open to collaboration and we’ve proven it during the first wave, where we gave the government extra powers through the first wave and we were collaborative,” said Ms. Normandin. “But it doesn’t mean, on the other hand, that we have to rubber stamp everything—we still have to have a second balance in the House, and that’s the role of the opposition and I think we’re doing it quite well.”

‘There is always a fine balance between partisanship and collaboration,’ says Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin. Photograph courtesy of Twitter

Ms. Normandin also noted the importance of health transfers during this time, something which the Bloc has been outspoken about in the media and in the House.

“We spoke about that even prior to the pandemic,” said Ms. Normandin. “We were already thinking that about the fact that all provinces and Quebec needed a raise in the health transfers and it would have helped through the first wave, and it’s now even more urgent that we have unconditional health transfers through the second wave, and we’re really the only ones asking for that in the House.”

Ms. Normandin also said there’s a significant possibility that we have to go through a second lockdown and is an opportunity where all parties must show leadership.

At this time, ‘the nature of leadership demands a level of cooperation that is exceptional’

NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver-Kingsway, B.C.), his party’s health critic, said he “definitely thinks, in a time of global and national challenge, that the nature of leadership demands a level of cooperation that is exceptional.”

“To some degree, it’s incumbent upon leaders to put aside personal interests, partisan interests, and focus on the common good in an extraordinary way,” said Mr. Davies. “On the other hand, [partisanship] is not a four-letter word, it’s not necessarily a bad thing—at it’s best, what it means is that we come from different perspectives.”

“I think there must be a way, in that greater mélange of cooperation, for everybody, for all leaders to let down their guard enough that we can open to the best ideas from all perspectives,” said Mr. Davies. “I think we have to create portals of dialogue, and with that, there has to be has to be a lot more cooperation. Our political system, in normal times, is not set up for that—it’s set up for conflict, so I think cooperation without dialogue is, I think, mythical.”

Mr. Davies also said he thought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) should have invited former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.), former Green Party leader Elizabeth May (Saanich–Gulf Islands, B.C.), Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet (Beloeil-Chambly, Que.), and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) to Harrington Lake in the summer for three days of talks.

“Why wouldn’t you do that? I’ve learned in my twelve years on the Hill here that no one has a monopoly on good ideas,” said Mr. Davies.

‘To some degree, it’s incumbent upon leaders to put aside personal interests, partisan interests,  and focus on the common good in an extraordinary way,’ says NDP MP Don Davies. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“It’s incumbent upon the government, because they have reins of power, to invite people in of different persuasions, and to legitimately listen,” said Mr. Davies. “We need an unprecedented level of cooperation to match the unprecedented challenge before us.”

‘The Atlantic bubble is doing phenomenally well’

Different provinces are experiencing the second wave differently, according to Isaac Bogoch, who’s an expert in infectious disease at the University of Toronto.

“It’s clear that many parts of Canada are experiencing rising cases, it’s safe to say that this is the second wave, but of course we know that the different provinces are experiencing this differently.”

“The Atlantic bubble is doing phenomenally well, you can count the cases on one hand, and they certainly seem to have policy aligned with keeping their population safe, and it’s successful to date,” said Dr. Bogoch.

“It’s too soon to celebrate, but it looks like the rise in cases in British Columbia are starting to flatten out. But I think the two more heavily impacted provinces that will be faced will be Ontario and Quebec, which is pretty obvious.”

“At the end of the day, what are we going to do to keep the second wave under control? We know how this virus is transmitted, and our policy should basically revolve around keeping community transmissions as low as possible.”

“Policies should basically revolve around keeping indoor spaces safe. It sounds so simple, but obviously it’s very challenging. With Canadian winters, there’s a lot of time spent indoors, but if we really focus on keeping indoor spaces safe, we’ll be headed in the right direction.”

‘It’s not the time for division, it’s not the time for pointing fingers, it’s not the time for class warfare’

John Manley, former deputy prime minister of Canada, told The Hill Times that what he thinks is fundamentally important is the establishment of trust.

“When we’re going through a crisis like this—this may be the biggest one in my lifetime—the public has no patience for petty political games, name-calling and finger-pointing,” said Mr. Manley. “If there was ever a time that we need political leaders to get together, this is it.”

“When London was being bombed in the Blitz, they had a unity government—Churchill brought the opposition into his government, said Mr. Manley.  “This isn’t the time for playing games.”

“This isn’t the time for a lot of shots being taken back and forth—and the prime minister’s biggest job in this, in addition to leading the government, is to try and bring Canadians together. It’s not the time for division, it’s not the time for pointing fingers, it’s not the time for class warfare, it’s none of those things.”

“We’re all in this together—I think the biggest obligation in a crisis is unifying, trying to express a common vision and to get people on side—not by nagging them, but by appealing to their common purpose.”

Mr. Manley said that it was his sense that the population of Canada is getting fatigued of the COVID-19 situation and “bad news,” and that where we need to go is a place where we’re not quite ready to be there yet.

“People have to be freed up to carry on, more or less, as normal, while wearing masks, washing and social distancing, buttressed by easily-accessible and rapid testing capabilities,” said Mr. Manley. “Maybe God will send us a vaccine and we’ll all take it and we’ll be back in business, but in the meantime, you have to have testing and it’s got to be quick and responsive to people’s needs.”

“The necessity to line up for five hours and wait for five days is just not going to cut it.”

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

