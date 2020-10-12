O’Toole can’t keep promise to return election rebates to Conservative riding associations if there’s a fall or spring federal election, but he will next time

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole won’t be able to keep his leadership campaign promise to return candidates’ election rebates the party received in 2019 back to the riding associations, the chair of the Conservative Fund told associations across the country, because of the possibility of a fall or spring election.

James Dodds, the newly appointed chair of the Conservative Fund, recently told riding associations that, because an election could be called at any time in a minority Parliament, the party has to have enough money to ensure its leader is able to run a competitive campaign.

“With all signals out of Ottawa pointing to an election this fall or spring, I am here to report to you that we would be in a disastrous position trying to retroactively correct this program,” wrote Mr. Dodds in his email, which was sent Oct. 1 to the presidents of riding associations, obtained by The Hill Times. “I will not and cannot put our party or our leader in that financial position. We owe it to the country to do what we can to set Erin O’Toole and our team up for success, and give Canada the compassionate, ethical, intelligent leadership it sorely deserves.”

But Mr. Dodds said after the next federal election, the party will return all election-spending rebates to the Conservative riding associations.

“We recognize that in the past, funds from the candidate rebates were an important source used to replenish the ridings’ bank accounts after an election and/or pay off any campaign debt,” said Mr. Dodds. “As such, for the next election, while the assignment of the candidate rebate needs to remain in place to ensure the party qualifies for the various tax rebates (similar to the NDP and Liberals) the leader has instructed the fund to establish a new program that will disperse funds to all ridings that qualify for a candidate rebate. This will ensure that ridings are made whole for the full equivalent of their candidate rebate that they would normally be due after the next election.”

Mr. Dodds estimated that the party would send $5.5-million back to the riding associations after the next election, but didn’t explain how did came up with the figure.

“Simply put, this is a massive commitment that the leader is insisting on and the fund is agreeing to undertake and fund here,” said Mr. Dodds. “But it is the right decision.”

For the first time in the 2019 general election, all Conservative candidates signed a written contract with the party, giving permission to the headquarters to claw back 50 per cent of the candidates’ rebates for election expenses they would receive from Elections Canada. Before 2019, the Conservatives were the only one of the three major parties that did not get a major chunk from candidates’ election rebates. The Liberals and the NDP have been clawing back 60 per cent of candidates’ rebates.

After an election, candidates who have won 10 per cent or more of the votes in the ridings and file an expense report, are eligible to receive a reimbursement from Elections Canada for 60 per cent of their election expenses. For example, if a candidate spends $100,000, Elections Canada would send back a $60,000 election-expenses rebate.

Based on the contract that the Conservative candidates signed with the headquarters, the party would keep $30,000 and the candidate would receive the balance of $30,000 in this case.

Because of this contract, Elections Canada will send all candidate rebates to the Conservative Party, which will then transfer 50 per cent of the money to candidates’ accounts.

During the most recent leadership election, riding associations in all regions of the country raised the issue with all candidates, asking them to let the electoral district associations, or EDAs, keep 100 per cent of the rebates. All four candidates who ran for the party’s top job—Mr. O’Toole, Peter MacKay, Leslyn Lewis, and Derek Sloan (Hasting-Lennox and Addington, Ont.)—pledged that, should they win the party’s leadership, they would let the riding associations keep the full rebates. They also promised that if the party has already received any rebates from Elections Canada, they would instruct the party to return that money back to candidates and ridings.

Mr. O’Toole included this pledge in his leadership election platform. His platform stated: “Erin has called on the party to switch back immediately and return any money clawed back from 2019 election rebates. If they don’t, he will when he becomes leader.”

After winning the leadership election, Mr. O’Toole repeated this commitment in at least one conference call with riding association presidents last month.

For the 2015 election, the Conservative candidates received $16,778,265 in rebates in total, the Liberals $14,146,482, the NDP $9,469,792, the Bloc Québécois $1,406,006, and the Green Party $773,165.

As of last week, Elections Canada was still in the process of examining the 2019 campaign filings, and the final amounts were not available by deadline.

In response to a question from The Hill Times, the Conservatives’ communications office echoed Mr. Dodds’ views in explaining why the party has not been able to keep Mr. O’Toole’s leadership election promise.

“Ridings will receive the full equivalent of their candidate rebate for every election going forward,” wrote Cory Hann, the Conservative Party’s director of communications, in an email. “With all signals out of Ottawa pointing to an election coming soon, the Conservative Fund calculated that retroactively correcting the candidate rebate sharing program would leave the party in a disastrous financial position. We owe it to the country, and our supporters, to do what we can to set Erin O’Toole and our team up for success, and give Canada the compassionate, ethical, intelligent leadership it sorely deserves.”

In March, Mr. Hann told The Hill Times that the Conservative Party decided to claw back money from its candidates to be able to qualify for the approximately $6-million HST/GST rebate from Canada Revenue Agency, which is based on how much money a party receives from the government. Without rebate sharing, Mr. Hann said his party would lose the rebate, while the Liberals and the NDP would receive it, leaving the Conservative Party at a disadvantage.

“The Liberals and NDP have been benefiting from an HST/GST rebate from CRA worth millions per election cycle because of the amount of government funding they receive through their own candidate rebate sharing programs,” Mr. Hann said in an email to The Hill Times in March.

“With our previous Conservative government’s correct decision to abolish the per vote subsidy, it didn’t just mean a $20-million loss to our budget, it also eliminated our ability to meet the government funding threshold [the] CRA uses to measure eligibility for the rebate. Because of our opponents’ own version of the rebate sharing, it gave them upwards of a $5.5-million advantage over our party. We’ve done the responsible thing by significantly re-structuring and doing everything we can to make up the difference, but it still left us short.”

Only a few days after winning the Conservative leadership election in late August, Mr. O’Toole appointed Mr. Dodds as chair of the Conservative Fund, the fundraising arm of the Conservative Party. He assumed the position in early September, succeeding Irving Gerstein.

In the email, Mr. Dodds, vice-president at the TD Bank and a fundraiser for Mr. O’Toole’s two leadership campaigns, praised Mr. Gerstein’s effective stewardship of the Conservative Fund and noted the party has already paid off the 2019 election loan.

“I have now been chair of the Conservative Fund for several weeks, and my first task given to me by our new leader, Erin O’Toole, was to look at our party’s finances,” said Mr. Dodds. “I am pleased to report that under Irving Gerstein’s leadership, the party has been left in great shape. In fact, I am happy to report that we have already been able to pay off our 2019 election loan, saving tens of thousands of dollars in interest payments. Fundraising for the first few weeks of September have been extremely strong across all platforms.”

Jack Gordon Perry, the Conservative riding association president for Sarnia-Lambton, Ont., told The Hill Times that he and his riding association executives are “disappointed” with the Conservative Fund’s decision not to pay back the rebates. He said the leader had made a commitment, and the party should have been able to keep the leader’s word. Mr. Perry added the fund should have consulted riding associations before making the decision rather than informing them after making the decision.

“I feel they should have honoured the proposal; I guess if they [Mr. O’Toole] said they were going to do something, they should have done it,” said Mr. Perry. “That, to me, is we want to be a team and [the decision] makes us feel like we weren’t part of the decision. They should have consulted before they did it [and should have explained] this is our position that we’re taking. And here’s why [we’re making this decision] instead of this is what we’re doing.”

Mr. Perry said his riding association would raise enough money to run a competitive campaign by the time next election comes around. But, he said, he has heard that some riding associations in rural areas not held by the party are unhappy about this decision. He said they are concerned fundraising will be tough at a time when COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the economic and health wel- being of Canadians.

Brian Cargill, Conservative riding association president for Oakville, Ont., told The Hill Times that he was hoping that all ridings will get their rebates back as the leader had promised. But, based on the explanation by the Conservative Fund, he said it’s understandable why the party changed its position.

“He made the statement too soon [about returning rebates], if you wish, because he wasn’t aware of just how much money there was so forth and so on,” said Mr. Cargill of Mr. O’Toole.

“He shows all signs of being a very conscientious guy.”

Mike Britton, the Conservative riding association president for St. Catharines, Ont., said the party’s decision would not affect its riding association’s fundraising plans.

“We won’t be hit that hard,” said Mr. Britton. “We had factored in that we would only be getting the 50 per cent [rebates] for our budgeting going forward.”

Richard Hoffer, the Conservative Party’s riding association president for Pontiac, Que., said he’s not upset about the party’s decision, as it appears the leader made the decision without having a full understanding of the party finances.

“It’s not really a very big deal,” said Mr. Hoffer. “When you’re running for election or leadership, you’re sometimes forced to make promises or make gestures in the heat of the moment without thinking things through as well as they might.”

