Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

Harris opts for a risk-free evening, but she was no doubt screaming inside

By Sheila Copps      October 12, 2020

If elected on Nov. 3, Kamala Harris is literally a step away from the president’s job. Her boss is already 77 years old and has mused about serving one term. Maybe that is why she is always smiling.

Notwithstanding a clear set of rules negotiated by the Commission on Presidential Debates, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, right, cavalierly walked all over his opponent, ignoring moderator questions and talking over Kamala Harris. The Democratic nominee kept smiling and weakly demanding that her two-minute speaking slot be uninterrupted, writes Sheila Copps. Photograps courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

OTTAWA—The vice-presidential debate reinforced every element of exclusion that women in politics and business have experienced for years.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

O’Toole can’t keep promise to return election rebates to Conservative riding associations if there’s a fall or spring federal election, but he will next time

News|By Abbas Rana
'Ridings will receive the full equivalent of their candidate rebate for every election going forward,' says Cory Hann, the Conservative Party’s director of communications.

New Green Leader Paul says she’s been invited to run in ridings across the country, as she sets sights on Toronto Centre byelection

News|By Abbas Rana
'If Annamie Paul could win a riding on her own...that will really put wind in the sails of the Green Party movement in Canada,' says pollster Nik Nanos.

NDP’s openness to backing Liberals for full mandate likely won’t be reciprocated, say politicos

News|By Beatrice Paez
'The Liberals will, at some point, have their ducks in order,' says Liberal strategist Elliot Hughes. 'They’ll set things up so the NDP is unable to support an initiative, and maybe not meet a demand.'

Assisted-dying parliamentary review still up in air as Justice Committee stares down ‘logjam’

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The new legislation must come into effect by Dec. 18 in order to meet the deadline imposed by a Quebec court after the September 2019 Truchon case and subsequent appeals by both the federal and Quebec governments.

Pandemic throws line-by-line approval of billions of dollars in spending off course

News|By Beatrice Paez
The main spending estimates won’t be approved until at least December and may be considered alongside the next instalment of supplementary estimates, says Conservative critic Luc Berthold.

NDP says Liberals at fault for slow progress on testing voting app that is ‘months away’ from being ready

News|By Neil Moss
Chief Government Whip Mark Holland says the House is going 'full tilt' in developing and testing the app and is 'almost at the finish line.'

Liberal MP Fragiskatos tops first-quarter spending thanks to pandemic ad blitz

News|By Beatrice Paez
The Board of Internal Economy Committee recently approved a 20 per cent budget change to be used on public messaging.

New Green leader must unify party after crowded race, members say, as Paul marks historic win

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'I think there’s a lot of healing to be done and if we approach it in this spirit of mutual respect, I think we can emerge from this difficult period a much stronger party,' says runner-up Dimitri Lascaris.

New COVID-relief programs could cost upwards of $14.6-billion, says PBO

News|By Palak Mangat
Eligible workers are now being directed to three COVID relief programs, which the office projected could cost a total of $14.64-billion this year and $5.84-billion in 2021-22.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions