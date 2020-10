Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured in Ottawa on Aug. 18, 2020. With a projected federal budget deficit in the range of $350-billion in the current fiscal year, there are understandable worries over whether we are pushing ourselves over a fiscal cliff. While that is always a risk, the evidence suggests the answer is 'no,' so long as we make sure that we are careful in how we spend and what we spend, writes David Crane.