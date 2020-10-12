Please allow me a moment to rant about some of your cutlines and about Question Period

I am writing you to express my great annoyance with the way some of your photo captions describe how an MP is pictured “arriving at Question Period.” Why is it necessary to mention Question Period? Would it not be much more accurate to state that these MPs were actually on their way into the House of Commons? No MP was ever elected to something called Question Period, but they have all been elected to the House. So why don’t you have your caption writers refrain from referring to Question Period from now on and instead, where applicable, refer to MPs going into the House of Commons?