In this minority Parliament, parties can choose to do great things

Worldwide, 36,733,728 people in 213 countries have contracted the coronavirus, which has, so far, killed more than one million people, including 9,556 Canadians, as of Oct. 8. It’s estimated that by Jan. 1, 2021, there could be as many as 16,000 COVID-19 deaths in Canada, according to a model recently released from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The United States has so far seen more than 217,644 deaths; India, 106,554; Brazil, 149,034; Russia, 22,056; Columbia, 27,331; Peru, 32,098; Spain, 32,688; Mexico, 82,726; France, 32,521; Iran, 27,888; Italy, 36,083; Chile, 13,167; and the U.K., 42,592.