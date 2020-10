The main spending estimates won’t be approved until at least December and may be considered alongside the next instalment of supplementary estimates, says Conservative critic Luc Berthold.

President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclosis pictured March 16 at the National Press Theatre for a press conference on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His department reintroduced the main spending estimates, first tabled in February, which have yet to be approved due to the pandemic.